Meet IPL’s youngest ever owner Keshav Bansal: Here are 10 facts to know

Keshav Bansal is the youngest ever IPL owner. (Source: Twitter)

Last year when BCCI decided to introduce two new teams in place of existing Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the fans were equally excited to know about the new owners as they were for players. It wasn’t going to be easy to replace popular faces like Shilpa Shetty and N Srinivasan but stepped in Keshav Bansal, the young and dynamic business leader who bought Gujarat Lions and was suddenly all over the news. So, who is Keshav Bansal? How did he become the youngest ever IPL owner? Well, let’s have a look at 10 facts about him:

– Keshav was born and bought up in Delhi in a 15-member joint family. He studied at The Heritage School in Vasant Kunj.

– He spent a year at the Manchester School of Business before joining the IILM Institute of Higher Education in New Delhi.

Gujarat Lions have started their IPL training:

– Keshav Bansal is a sportsman himself and has taken part in state-level squash tournaments. He is also a fitness enthusiast and used play football in his school days.

– Keshav joined the logistics department of Intex and was promoted to the company’s marketing team in few years.

– A dynamic leader from a very young age, he held his first press conference at the age of 20 years when Farhan Akhtar was appointed as Intex’s brand ambassador.

– An ambitious person by nature, Keshav’s goal is to turn Intex into an international brand. To achieve this goal, he has brought leading actors like Farhan Akhtar, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Sudeep as ambassadors for the company.

Watch Suresh Raina hitting few big ones in the nets:

That was in the slot and whacked over midwicket for a maximum.

A gigantic SIX from captain @ImRaina! ???????? #GameMaariChhe #GLCamp pic.twitter.com/SPFTp2PJHz — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) April 2, 2017

– It is believed it took Keshav less than 20 minutes to convince his dad, Narendra Bansal who is the chairman and managing director of the company to buy an IPL team.

– At the age of 24 years he bought Gujarat Lions and became the youngest ever IPL owner.

– He himself is a keen sports lover and is one of the most active owners in the Indian Premier League, attending events with his players.

– He has won many awards like ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2013’ award by NCN Magazine, ‘Amity Leadership Award for Business Excellence’, 2016 and was also included in GQ India magazine as one of the 50 most influential young Indians.