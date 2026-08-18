A Paytm block deal has put the spotlight on an unusual ownership arrangement involving Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, his investment vehicle Resilient Asset Management and former shareholder Antfin. Although Resilient is selling the shares, Sharma will not receive the proceeds. Here is how legal ownership and economic interest came to be separated.

What is the Paytm transaction?

Resilient Asset Management, an overseas investment vehicle wholly owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is selling a part of its holding in One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent, through a block deal. Ordinarily, the shareholder selling the shares would receive the economic benefit.

Here, however, the value realised by Resilient will accrue to Antfin under an earlier agreement between the two entities. Paytm is not a party to the transaction, nor is Sharma selling any part of his direct holding. The deal is therefore less about its size than about the unusual rights attached to the shares being sold.

Why is the arrangement unusual?

The arrangement separates three elements that normally travel together: legal ownership, voting power and economic interest. Resilient holds the shares in its name and exercises the associated voting rights, giving Sharma greater influence over Paytm.

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Antfin, however, retained the economic interest, entitling it to the value realised when those shares are sold. Thus, one party controls how the shares are voted while another enjoys their financial value. Such structures are possible through contractual instruments, but are relatively uncommon in widely held listed companies because the registered shareholder is usually also the ultimate economic beneficiary.

How did this arrangement originate?

In August 2023, Resilient acquired a little over 10% of Paytm shares from Antfin. Instead of paying cash immediately, Resilient issued optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to Antfin as consideration. The transaction transferred legal ownership and voting rights to Resilient, while Antfin retained the underlying economic interest through the OCD agreement.

It allowed Antfin to reduce its direct shareholding and Sharma to emerge as Paytm’s largest voting shareholder without making an immediate cash payment. The latest sale is effectively the monetisation of part of that earlier holding, with the proceeds being applied according to the original contractual arrangement.

Is Vijay Shekhar Sharma selling his Paytm stake?

Not in the conventional sense. Sharma’s direct holding in Paytm remains unchanged. The shares are being sold by Resilient, which he owns, but he will not receive their economic value because that belongs to Antfin under the OCD arrangement. The transaction will reduce the number of Paytm shares legally held by Resilient and, consequently, the voting rights exercised through it. It should not, however, be viewed as Sharma personally cashing

out of Paytm. The distinction is important: while his aggregate voting influence may decline, his personal direct investment and the wealth represented by that holding are unaffected by this sale.

What this deal means for Antfin

Antfin has already exited its direct shareholding in Paytm, but continued to retain an indirect economic interest through the OCDs issued by Resilient. The block sale enables part of that interest to be monetised. Its financial exposure to Paytm will therefore decline further, even though it was not the registered owner of the shares being sold.

This is another unusual feature of the transaction: the sale appears in the market as one by a Sharma-owned entity, while its economic effect is to facilitate Antfin’s continuing exit. It further unwinds a relationship that was once central to Paytm’s ownership structure.

What should shareholders take away from the deal?

For investors, the immediate issue is the additional supply of shares and the market’s ability to absorb it. The more important governance issue is the distinction between ownership on paper and the ultimate economic beneficiary. Investors should track how much of Resilient’s holding remains covered by the OCD arrangement, how its voting rights change after the sale and when Antfin’s residual economic interest will be extinguished.

The transaction does not alter Paytm’s operations or Sharma’s position as founder and chief executive. But it illustrates how contractual arrangements can make a company’s real ownership economics more complex than its shareholding table suggests.