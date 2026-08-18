Residents across the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, were urged to move to safe locations on Tuesday after authorities warned of “potential missile threats” amid continued tensions in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Interior sent an alert shortly before 7pm local time, telling residents to immediately seek shelter in the “closest secure building”. People were also advised to stay away from windows, doors and open areas and follow instructions issued by emergency services.

UAE air defence systems detected a missile threat targeting the county. Please remain in a safe location and follow warnings and updates issued through official channels. pic.twitter.com/aobFA9WRdw — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 18, 2026

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that UAE air defence systems had detected a missile threat targeting the country. “UAE air defence systems detected a missile threat targeting the country. Please remain in a safe location and follow warnings and updates issued through official channels,” NCEMA said in a post on X. Authorities also urged residents to remain indoors and rely on official channels for further information.

Warning comes amid MoU expiration

The alert comes a day after a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, aimed at ending fighting in the Middle East, expired on Monday. The latest warning is the first similar official missile alert issued by UAE authorities in several months and comes as tensions remain high across the region. Residents in Dubai were also included in the warning, with authorities asking people to remain indoors and follow official safety instructions.

Previous warning issued in May

The UAE’s last missile warning was issued in May, when authorities similarly advised residents to take precautions amid regional tensions. A separate alert in June was later confirmed to be a false alarm. It was triggered by a technical malfunction in the country’s national early warning system, which mistakenly sent mobile alerts to residents about a potential missile threat.

Tuesday’s warning, however, was issued after the country’s air defence systems detected a missile threat, according to NCEMA. The Ministry of Interior has asked residents to remain in secure locations and avoid windows, doors and open areas. Officials have also urged people to depend on government channels for updates rather than unverified information.