Did Parvez Rasool insult the National Anthem: here is what twitterati has to say

Parvez Rasool made his T20I debut against England at Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir’s all-rounder Parvez Rasool’s debut for India didn’t end up as happy as he would have liked. Not only India lost the match but the off-spinner also found himself amidst a controversy after he was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match.

The twitterati was quick to identify his act and called it a disrespect towards the national anthem. Some of them even asked BCCI to take an action against the off-spinner.

People were quick to remind Rasool that if he is representing his nation, he should pay some respect towards the country as well. Here are some twitter reactions:

Parvez Rasool be like during Indian Anthem -” Indian National Anthem me Kitna Gum hai ,Mera Chewing Gum kitna Yum hai” ???????? #IndvEng #IndvsEng — Encrypted Layman!!!! (@FreddieFaizan) January 26, 2017

Parvez Rasool spoted not singing National anthem; Shameful; Bcci must take action against him. — Palash Saraswat (@PalashSaraswat) January 26, 2017

Shame on #parvezrasool he is not deserve for #indiancricket_team https://t.co/m7FQVi8pio — kuldeep Passi (@kuldeep038) January 26, 2017

@imVkohli @anilkumble1074 @BCCI who can’t respect our national anthem they don’t deserve for play for national team #parvezrasool. — Saket Kumar (@kumarsaketraj1) January 26, 2017

#ParvezRasool Please have some respect for our country and national anthem, Don’t ruin Kashmiris Image in India by doing such a shameful act — Divy Singh (@DivySingh10) January 26, 2017

You can watch the incident here:

India went on to lose the match by 7 wickets and Parvez Rasool finished with the figures of 32 for 1 from his 4 overs. It is yet to be seen whether BCCI will ignore this act or take an action against the off-spinner.