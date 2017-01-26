  3. Did Parvez Rasool insult the National Anthem: here is what twitterati has to say

Did Parvez Rasool insult the National Anthem: here is what twitterati has to say

Not only India lost the match but the off-spinner also found himself amidst a controversy after he was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2017 10:16 PM
Not only India lost the match but the off-spinner also found himself amidst a controversy after he was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match. Parvez Rasool made his T20I debut against England at Kanpur. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir’s all-rounder Parvez Rasool’s debut for India didn’t end up as happy as he would have liked. Not only India lost the match but the off-spinner also found himself amidst a controversy after he was seen standing at ease during the national anthem and chewing gum before the match.

The twitterati was quick to identify his act and called it a disrespect towards the national anthem. Some of them even asked BCCI to take an action against the off-spinner.

People were quick to remind Rasool that if he is representing his nation, he should pay some respect towards the country as well. Here are some twitter reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

You can watch the incident here:

India went on to lose the match by 7 wickets and Parvez Rasool finished with the figures of 32 for 1 from his 4 overs. It is yet to be seen whether BCCI will ignore this act or take an action against the off-spinner.

