The Premier League’s front-of-shirt sponsorship market is entering a new phase as gambling brands make way for technology, financial services and state-backed organisations. The shift is not just changing the logos on shirts- it could alter how clubs sell commercial rights, what sponsors expect in return and how football monetises its global fan base.

For years, the Premier League shirt was one of the most valuable billboards in sport. Gambling companies like Betano and NET88 were willing to pay heavily for that real estate because it put their brands in front of a global audience every week. That model is now being tested.

From the start of the 2026-27 season, Premier League clubs are no longer allowed to have gambling companies as front-of-shirt sponsors, following a collective agreement announced by the league in 2023. The restriction applies specifically to the front of matchday shirts; gambling companies can still appear in other sponsorship positions under the current rules.

What is replacing them is perhaps more important than what has disappeared. The new Premier League sponsor is increasingly likely to be a fintech company, like, CMC Markets who have confirmed to be the sponsor for Everton. Other contenders are enterprise software business, an AI-linked technology company, a financial-services firm or even a government-backed tourism and investment organisation. And that conveys something about where the business of football is heading next.

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The shirt is becoming a global business-development tool

Consider the new generation of partnerships. Crystal Palace have brought in Temporal, a software company whose platform is used to build and operate large-scale applications, as their front-of-shirt partner from 2026-27.

Everton have replaced gambling brand Stake on the front of their shirts with CMC Markets, a global financial-services company. The multi-year agreement covers the men’s, women’s and Under-21 teams.

Aston Villa have gone in a very different direction. Visit Rwanda is now the club’s principal and front-of-shirt partner, with the agreement positioned not only around tourism but also trade, investment, business relationships and sporting development. The Premier League describes it as the most important sponsorship deal in Villa’s history.

These are three very different businesses. But they share one requirement: they are buying access to football’s audience, not simply advertising space.

Football’s biggest asset is not the shirt

According to Nielsen’s 2025 Global Sports Report, 51 per cent of people globally identify as football fans, ahead of basketball at 42 per cent. More importantly for sponsors, 67 per cent of global football fans find brands sponsoring sports more appealing, compared with 54 per cent of the general population.

Nielsen has previously found that 56 per cent of football fans actively seek information about brands that sponsor their favourite teams, while 59 per cent say they would choose a sponsor’s product over a competitor’s if price and quality were the same.

That makes a Premier League partnership particularly attractive to companies that are still building their consumer identity. A financial-services company can use a club to build trust.

A software company can use it to establish global recognition among business decision-makers. An AI company can use it to move from being a technology product known largely inside the industry to a name recognised by millions of consumers. And a tourism or sovereign-backed organisation can use a football club to market an entire destination. The emergence of Temporal is particularly revealing.

Temporal describes itself as an open-source software platform powering AI and enterprise technology systems, with customers including OpenAI, Netflix, JPMorgan Chase and Vodafone. Its Palace partnership is explicitly a multi-year front-of-shirt deal. That is a very different sponsorship proposition from the gambling-led model.

A betting company could directly monetise the fan watching the match. A software infrastructure company may have a completely different objective: brand credibility, enterprise relationships, recruitment, developer awareness and global market penetration.

Nielsen sees a potential “tech gold rush”

Nielsen has suggested that software infrastructure companies could become the leading front-of-shirt sponsorship category by 2028, effectively creating a technology-led sponsorship boom. That would be a significant change in the economics of the Premier League.

The league would be moving from a sponsorship market dominated by companies with a direct consumer transaction- betting, financial products, retail and telecoms, towards one increasingly populated by companies whose customers may be other businesses.

The Premier League’s global reach makes that possible. A software company does not necessarily need millions of supporters to download its product. It may need a relatively small number of high-value enterprise customers to justify a global marketing campaign. Football gives it something conventional B2B advertising often struggles to provide: scale with emotional association.

The financial catch

The transition is not automatically good news for every club. Gambling companies had been important commercial partners precisely because they were willing to pay for mass exposure and had a direct financial incentive to acquire customers.

Replacing them with companies from sectors that have different customer-acquisition economics could create a pricing adjustment. That is already visible in the market.

A Guardian analysis earlier this year estimated that the gambling sponsorship withdrawal could leave Premier League clubs facing a collective shirt-sponsorship gap of around £80 million, with smaller clubs particularly exposed.

The biggest clubs can sell global reach, Champions League exposure, international fan bases and premium hospitality. For a smaller Premier League club, the commercial pitch is different.

If a club previously relied on a gambling company willing to pay a premium for highly visible access to supporters, it now has to convince a technology or financial-services company that the partnership can generate a comparable business return. That could take more sophisticated sales strategies and potentially more sophisticated measurement.

This is perhaps the biggest structural change. As the sponsor pool broadens, clubs will need to prove what their audiences are worth.

A technology company may care about the number of senior executives reached. A fintech company may care about affluent consumers in specific territories. A tourism board might look to measure international travel intent. A software company could be concerned about developer communities. The old metric of logo exposure could eventually become insufficient.

Commercial revenue even more important

There is another reason this shift matters. From the 2026-27 season, the Premier League’s new financial system includes a Squad Cost Ratio that limits relevant on-pitch spending to 85 per cent of football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales, with a multi-year allowance mechanism.

That makes commercial income strategically important.A larger sponsorship deal does not simply make a club’s accounts look healthier. It can potentially provide greater financial capacity within the league’s spending framework. That gives front-of-shirt rights an importance beyond marketing. They become part of a club’s sporting-financial infrastructure.

For ambitious clubs outside the traditional elite, finding a sponsor capable of paying premium rates could therefore have consequences for squad investment, infrastructure and growth.

Sovereign-backed sponsorships raise a different question

The Visit Rwanda-Aston Villa partnership demonstrates another direction for the market. The agreement is designed around tourism, investment, business relationships and sport, with the Rwandan Development Board saying the collaboration will provide year-round visibility across Villa’s men’s, women’s and youth teams.

But it has also attracted criticism from human-rights organisations, which have accused Rwanda of using sports partnerships to improve its international image. Rwanda rejects allegations surrounding its role in the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This creates a new challenge for football. As clubs diversify away from gambling, they are not necessarily moving into a controversy-free commercial world. They are moving into more complex categories.

The sponsor may bring more money, international markets and strategic partnerships but also political, regulatory or reputational questions.

The sponsor is becoming part of the club’s identity. A gambling logo could be replaced. A technology company can become embedded in the club’s digital ecosystem. A financial-services company can create products for supporters. A tourism partner can build travel and hospitality programmes around matches. An AI company can develop fan-engagement tools.

The best sponsorships will therefore be those where the commercial relationship produces something beyond visibility. Nielsen’s data suggests football fans are already unusually receptive to sponsors. The opportunity for clubs is to turn that receptiveness into long-term commercial relationships rather than short-term logo exposure.

For brands, meanwhile, the Premier League offers something difficult to replicate elsewhere: a global audience that already has an emotional reason to pay attention.

From betting logos to balance sheets

The Premier League’s sponsorship market is not simply losing gambling companies. It is changing the definition of what a sponsor is supposed to do.

The old model was largely about buying attention. The new model is increasingly about buying access, credibility, customers, markets and relationships.

That explains why a software infrastructure company can sit on the same piece of shirt fabric once occupied by a betting operator. Why a financial-services company can see value in a historic football club. And why a tourism board can treat a Premier League shirt as an international investment platform. The logo may be smaller than the business opportunity behind it.

And if Nielsen’s projection of a technology-led sponsorship market by 2028 is right, the next Premier League commercial arms race may not be between betting companies at all.

It may be between the companies building the technology, financial infrastructure and global markets that football itself increasingly depends on.