Shah Rukh Khan boards train to promote ‘Raees’; travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by August Kranti Express

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a step further in promoting his upcoming movie ‘Raees’ on Monday when he boarded the August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central to take a journey to his hometown Delhi. (Reuters)

Shah Rukh's fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film. (IE)

King Khan is very excited to go to his hometown Delhi, as he boards the train service after a long time. The Indian Railways have acknowledged this move. (Indian Express)

SRK-Kajol starrer film "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" released in 1996 had many iconic train scenes shot in Switzerland and India. Has the superstar got nostalgic that he chose to promote 'Raees' in this manner? (YouTube grab)

Shah Rukh agrees that his train journeys have not been as romantic and beautiful as they have been shown in films. He also added that his iconic track, 'Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa' was difficult to shoot. (YouTube grab)

Who can forget this funny scene from the movie Chennai Express, where SRK tries to flirt with Deepika Padukone, totally ignorant that she understood Hindi. (YouTube grab)