Birla Sun Life Insurance MD Pankaj Razdan explains why insurance is very challenging

Insurance is very challenging. Every day, every hour, there is a challenge which makes it interesting. (Image: Reuters)

Ananya Saha

The job: I am a people’s person. The business of insurance allows me to deal with people either as customers, employees, distributors or advisers. My obsession around understanding more about customers’ lives and needs is the biggest driver that keeps me going. My style of work is based on collective intelligence and I really enjoy it as I get to learn so much every day. I hate anything that is monotonous, especially if it is my job. Insurance is very challenging. Every day, every hour, there is a challenge which makes it interesting.

The Weekdays: I am a morning person and like to start my day early with my workout, which involves kickboxing and weight training every alternate day. While my days are always pre-planned, I try and divide my time to fully utilise it. One-third of my time is spent on strategy and new initiatives, one-third is typically devoted to the operational part of the business, while I try and spend the remaining one-third with people.

The Weekend: Weekends are for my family and friends. I also try and play a sport, either football or cricket. Being a movie buff, I catch up on movies over the weekend.

The Toys: I absolutely can’t do without my mobile phone. It keeps me connected and I also do a lot of reading on it.

The Logos: For me, comfort is more important than any brand. Anything that I find comfortable to wear, I go for it.

— As told to Ananya Saha