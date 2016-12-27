Four things you must know about Aadhaar Payment App

The unique 12-digit number, which carries your identity, is needed to do payments at the various merchant who is accepting payments through the Aadhaar card. (IE)

Now there is no need to download and make payments through various digital apps. Aadhaar Payment App is an initiative by the government for making cashless transactions through your multiple bank accounts. The universal app offers you to ease out your payments through any bank account without using the internet facility. The unique 12-digit number, which carries your identity, is needed to do payments at the various merchant who is accepting payments through the Aadhaar card.

What is Aadhaar payment merchant’s app?

It is an application used by the merchants to take payments online from customer’s bank account to their own account using 12-digit unique Aadhaar number of the clients where clients can choose any of their bank accounts to do the transactions. Each transaction will be authenticated by the fingerprint of the customer. Transactions can be made through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts (AEBA) only.

What is the security concern?

It is a highly secure app which will use two main platforms – Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). ABS will act as repository between the banks and the customers to provide a smooth flow of transactions, while AEPS will help in authenticating the online process.

What are its benefits for a customer?

You do not require a debit card of credit card for payments

You do not need POS machine to swipe the card.

You do not require the internet connect to any app to register

You do not require multiple apps like digital wallets to make any payment

How can you use it?

Android users can download the app from play store while iPhone users can download it from iTunes. Merchants can login from their Aadhaar number using the fingerprint scanner. Once the app is validated, merchants can use it to take payments. Options like account summary, payments, etc. are available in the app where the merchant needs to click on the pay option and enter the Aadhaar number of the customer. As soon as the Aadhhaar number is entered, it will show you the numbers of banks through which want to do payments. Make sure that before using the Aadhaar number you need to register your Aadhaar number with all your bank accounts. Validation of payment will again require the customer’s fingerprint to authenticate the transaction process.