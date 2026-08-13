The government has withdrawn 5,978 income-tax appeals across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court after raising the monetary limits for departmental appeals, the Finance Ministry told the Rajya Sabha.

Another 17,489 appeals were not filed because the tax effect involved was below the revised limits, according to the government’s latest reply.

The numbers show the impact of the government’s move to reduce tax litigation by asking the Income Tax Department to focus its appeals on cases involving higher tax amounts.

The government had raised the monetary limits through CBDT Circular No. 9/2024 dated September 17, 2024. The limits now stand at Rs 60 lakh for appeals before the ITAT, Rs 2 crore before High Courts and Rs 5 crore before the Supreme Court.

Nearly 23,500 appeals withdrawn or not filed

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on August 4, 2026, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government had revised the monetary limits for filing departmental appeals through CBDT Circular No. 9/2024.

The impact can be seen in the number of cases that have either been withdrawn or not pursued.

Forum Appeals withdrawn Appeals not filed ITAT 443 11,390 High Courts 4,791 5,565 Supreme Court 744 534 Total 5,978 17,489

That means 23,467 departmental appeals have either been withdrawn or not filed following the revised limits.

The figures are significant because the government had earlier estimated that around 4,300 direct-tax cases would eventually be withdrawn after the limits were raised in 2024. The actual number of withdrawn appeals reported by the government in the latest Rajya Sabha reply is already higher than that estimate.

What exactly has changed?

The key change is in the amount of “tax effect” required for the Income Tax Department to take a case to a higher forum.

Under the revised limits:

ITAT: The tax effect must generally exceed Rs 60 lakh

High Court: It must exceed Rs 2 crore

Supreme Court: It must exceed Rs 5 crore

These are limits for departmental appeals. They do not mean that a taxpayer cannot challenge an income-tax order simply because the amount involved is below these thresholds.

The idea is to prevent the tax department from spending its resources pursuing relatively small disputes through multiple levels of litigation.

Why did the government raise these limits?

The move was announced as part of the government’s broader effort to reduce tax litigation and improve the ease of doing business.

The CBDT had earlier revised the limits in March 2024. The September 2024 circular raised them further — from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for ITAT, Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for High Courts and Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore for the Supreme Court.

The government’s broader thinking is simple: not every tax dispute needs to travel all the way through the appellate system.

By setting a minimum tax-effect threshold, the department can concentrate on cases involving larger amounts or important legal issues, instead of continuing litigation over every relatively small tax dispute.

What does “tax effect” mean?

The monetary limits are based on tax effect, not simply the amount of income or tax demand mentioned in an assessment order.

In simple terms, tax effect is broadly the difference between the tax calculated on the total income assessed and the tax that would have been payable if the disputed addition or issue were removed.

So, a taxpayer could face a disputed income addition that looks large, but if the actual tax effect from that particular issue is below the prescribed threshold, the department may not be able to pursue an appeal merely on that basis.

The CBDT’s guidelines also provide specific rules for calculating tax effect in different situations, including cases involving TDS/TCS, losses and penalties.

Does this mean every case below Rs 60 lakh will be dropped?

Not necessarily.

This is an important point in understanding the CBDT circular.

The monetary limits are not an absolute bar in every situation. The circular says there are specified exceptions where the department can decide to file an appeal on the merits of the case, irrespective of the tax effect.

The September 2024 circular specifically says the revised limits apply to cases including TDS/TCS matters, subject to the exceptions contained in the earlier Circular No. 5/2024.

There is also another important safeguard: an appeal should not be filed merely because the tax effect exceeds the prescribed monetary limit.

In other words, crossing ₹60 lakh, ₹2 crore or ₹5 crore does not automatically mean that the department must appeal. The CBDT has said that the decision should also be based on the merits of the case and the broader objective of reducing unnecessary litigation and giving taxpayers greater certainty.

What happens to cases that are already pending?

The revised limits are not restricted only to new appeals.

CBDT Circular No. 9/2024 says the amendment applies to appeals and Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) to be filed after the circular and also to pending appeals before the Supreme Court, High Courts and tribunals. Such cases can be withdrawn or not pressed if they fall below the applicable monetary threshold.

This is one reason why the latest government numbers are important.

The 5,978 appeals already withdrawn represent cases that will no longer continue at those levels because of the revised limits.

Another 17,489 appeals were not filed in the first place because they fell below the applicable thresholds, according to the latest Rajya Sabha reply.

What about important legal questions involving small amounts?

The government’s approach is not simply about the amount of money involved.

The CBDT circular provides exceptions so that cases involving important legal or constitutional issues are not automatically abandoned just because the tax effect is low.

This is important because a case may involve a relatively small tax amount for one taxpayer but raise a legal question that could affect thousands of taxpayers.

The circular therefore allows the department to contest certain cases on merits even where the tax effect is below the normal threshold.

Government expects litigation burden to fall

The move is part of a broader effort to reduce the huge number of tax disputes pending before various appellate forums.

When the higher limits were announced in 2024, the government said the move was expected to reduce the number of cases before appellate forums and help taxpayers get quicker resolution of disputes.

The government had estimated that around 4,300 direct-tax cases could eventually be withdrawn — around 700 from ITAT, 2,800 from High Courts and 800 from the Supreme Court.

The latest Rajya Sabha data shows that the department has since withdrawn 443 cases from ITAT, 4,791 from High Courts and 744 from the Supreme Court.

The largest reduction has therefore happened at the High Court level.

What does this mean for taxpayers?

For taxpayers, the most important point is that the revised limits can reduce the possibility of the Income Tax Department taking a relatively low-value dispute through multiple levels of appeal.

However, taxpayers should not interpret the move as a general waiver of tax demands.

The circular is about whether the Income Tax Department will file or continue a departmental appeal at a particular judicial forum based on the tax effect. It does not by itself erase an underlying tax demand or automatically decide the dispute in favour of the taxpayer.

Also, where an issue falls under an exception or involves an important legal question, the department can still pursue it on merits even if the tax effect is below the normal threshold.

The bigger picture

The latest figures suggest that the government’s decision to raise the monetary limits is already having a visible impact on tax litigation.

Since the revised limits were introduced, nearly 6,000 departmental appeals have been withdrawn and another 17,489 have not been filed because they fell below the applicable thresholds.

The government’s broader message is that the tax department should spend its litigation resources on larger and more important disputes, rather than continuing every case regardless of the amount involved.

For taxpayers, that could mean fewer low-value disputes reaching higher courts and, potentially, quicker resolution of tax matters that do require judicial consideration.

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