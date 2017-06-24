7th Pay Commission: Good news for 47 lakh central government employees; HRA may be hiked

Lavasa committee had submitted its report to the finance minister.

Now, there is some good news for Central government servants and people who are directly or indirectly connected with 7th Pay Commission and hiked salaries. According to a report in NDTV, the government may finalise 7th pay commission allowances, including HRA (House Rent Allowance), later this month. According to National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) convenor Shiv Gopal Mishra, the 7th Pay Commission may be finalised by the end of this month, as reported by NDTV. National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) is a joint organisation of unions representing central government employees. Moreover, the employee union leader who held discussions with top government officials recently, also says that there is a possibility of central government officials getting higher HRA than that recommended by the 7th pay commission, the NDTV report added.

Earlier, Lavasa committee had submitted its report to the finance minister on April 27. An Empowered Committee of Secretaries was set up to screen the report and firm up proposals for the Cabinet. The Ashok Lavasa committee had examined the 7th pay commission’s recommendations on allowances. There is about 47 lakh central government employees.

In the month of April, the Lavasa Committee had suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence, after examining the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa-led Committee on Allowances, which was constituted by the government to examine the Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations on allowances, had submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

While recommendations of the CPC on pay and pension were implemented with the approval of the Cabinet, allowances continued to be paid at old rates. The Committee was set up in view of significant changes recommended by the CPC in the allowances structure and a large number of representations received in this regard from various staff associations as well as the apprehensions conveyed by various ministries and departments