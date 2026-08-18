With mid and small-cap stocks delivering strong performance in recent years, investors have increasingly looked beyond large caps for growth opportunities.

However, a balanced approach to equity investing remains important.

Large & Mid Cap Funds offer a compelling way to achieve this balance by combining the relative stability of large-cap companies with the growth potential of midcaps.

These funds invest at least 35% each in large cap and mid cap stocks. Large caps comprise the top 100 companies by market capitalisation, while midcaps rank 101st to 250th.

As a result, at least 70% of the portfolio is invested in the top 250 companies. This can help cushion portfolios during market corrections while allowing investors to participate in further upside.

ALSO READ 5 Gold ETFs in India to Know

For investors seeking a core equity allocation that balances stability with long-term growth, Large & Mid Cap Funds can be a suitable option.

In this editorial, we look at four large & mid cap funds that turned a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 into over Rs 3.1 million (m) in 10 years.

#1 Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund

Launched in August 2007, Invesco India Large & Midcap Fund is the erstwhile Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund.

The fund utilises a blend of the ‘top-down’ and ‘bottom-up’ approach to pick stocks across market caps, without any style or sector bias.

While the fund invests at least 35% each in mid and large cap stocks it also maintains significant exposure to small caps.

It currently has an AUM of Rs 117.5 billion (bn).

ALSO READ 5 Cable and Wire Stocks That Delivered Strong Q1 FY27 Results

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period, meaning a total investment of Rs 1.2 m, in Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund would have now grown to Rs 3.32 m.

This translates into an XIRR of 19.3%.

Its top stock holdings are Eternal, Max Healthcare Institute, Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Bank, and Prestige Estates Projects.

It invested 38.1% in large caps, 35.9% in midcaps, and 23.1% in small caps.

#2 Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund

Launched in December 2006, Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund is an agile scheme in the Large & Mid Cap Fund category that adopts a quantitative approach to select high-growth, momentum-driven stocks across sectors.

This quantitative approach is based on the fund house’s proprietary VLRT framework, which evaluates the stocks on their Valuations, Liquidity, Risk, and Timing.

ALSO READ 5 top mutual funds to watch for long-term returns

It currently has a relatively small-sized AUM of 35 bn.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period, meaning a total investment of Rs 1.2 m, in Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund would have now grown to Rs 3.13 m.

This translates into an XIRR of 18.3%.

Its top stock holdings are Lloyds Metals & Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Samvardhana Motherson International, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green Energy.

It invested 38.2% in large caps, 33.1% in midcaps, 5.2% in smallcaps, along with some exposure to Derivatives – Futures.

#3 ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund

Launched in July 1998, ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund was originally known as ICICI Pru Large Cap Fund before being recategorised and renamed in 2018.

Accordingly, the past performance of the fund (until 2018) is not directly comparable. However, under its current mandate, the fund has performed well in recent years.

Its well-balanced exposure across market leaders and emerging leaders, coupled with a focus on fundamentally sound value-oriented stocks across high-potential sectors has resulted in superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

ALSO READ 5 Silver ETFs in India Worth Watching

It currently has an AUM of Rs 327 bn, making it the third largest scheme in the category.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period, meaning a total investment of Rs 1.2 m, in ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund would have now grown to Rs 3.11 m.

This translates into an XIRR of 18.1%.

Its top stock holdings are SBI Cards and Payment Services, Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and IndusInd Bank.

It invested 46% in large caps, 43.2% in midcaps, and 8% in small caps.

#4 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund

Launched in August 2005, Bandhan Core Equity Fund is the erstwhile IDFC Core Equity Fund.

The fund aims to identify well-managed sustainable businesses whose shares are available at reasonable value.

Its portfolio is dispersed across a wide range of stocks covering several sectors and across market caps to reduce concentration risk.

ALSO READ 5 top mutual funds to watch for long-term returns

It currently has an AUM of Rs 197.8 bn, making it the seventh largest scheme in the category.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period, meaning a total investment of Rs 1.2 m, in Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund would have now grown to Rs 3.11 m.

This translates into an XIRR of 18.1%.

Its top stock holdings are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, One97 Communications, and Infosys.

It invested 39.4% in large caps, 36.2% in midcaps, and 18.6% in smallcaps.

Conclusion

Large & Mid Cap Funds can be a suitable wealth-creation option for investors seeking exposure to both established market leaders and the potential leaders of tomorrow, provided they are comfortable with the associated risks.

However, returns can vary considerably across schemes depending on the fund manager’s strategy, asset allocation, and prevailing market conditions.

Investors should look beyond recent performance and focus on schemes that have displayed consistency in returns across different market cycles compared to the benchmark and peers.

Given the category’s exposure to midcaps, these funds can witness significant volatility, making them more suitable only for investors with a high risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon of at least 5-7 years.

Opting for the SIP route can also help investors manage market volatility and benefit from disciplined, systematic investing.

# Note: Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. The securities quoted are for illustration only and are not recommendatory.

Returns are as of August 11, 2026 and in XIRR (%)

Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period in Direct plan – Growth option considered

Portfolio data is as of 31 July, 2026

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.