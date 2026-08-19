Recently, I shared the story of Grijesh Agal, who built a multi-crore fortune by staying invested through market crashes and never stopping his SIPs again. Manimaran Krishnan’s story is very different. His journey runs backwards when compared to most investors. The money came first, in a rush, and the discipline came later, after a painful lesson. At 30, he now holds an investment portfolio of about Rs 50 lakh and a fully paid-for flat. He also holds something most investors never had to learn: what it feels like when your entire income disappears in a single month, through no fault of your own.

His story matters because millions of young Indians now earn the way he did. India has an estimated 1.5 crore active content creators. For all of them, and for every freelancer and gig worker with an unpredictable income, this is a must-read story.

From site supervisor to Facebook creator

Talking exclusively to Financial Express Digital, Manimaran told us that he was born in 1996 in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, into a middle-class family. He took a diploma in civil engineering and moved to Chennai at 21 for his first job as a site supervisor. The salary was Rs 9,500 a month.

“At that age, I was not thinking about investment or retirement. I was happy to get a job and start earning,” he says. Most of it went on living costs and helping at home. When demonetisation hit in 2016 and construction work dried up, he shifted towards the plastic manufacturing industry. The lesson he took from that period, he says, was that he should not depend on only one kind of work. It would take another decade for him to fully understand what that meant.

Then the money started coming in

In 2022, he started posting content on Facebook. For nearly a year, almost nothing worked. “I was testing things, failing and trying again,” he says.

Then in 2023 he found a format that clicked: podcast clips with his own voiceover and reactions, explaining the context simply. The algorithm rewarded it. After monetisation, the money arrived at a speed that would unsettle anyone.

His first month paid around $1,200. The next, about $4,000. Then $6,000, then above $7,000. Across roughly four months he earned about $22,400, receiving around $20,600 after platform deductions. At prevailing rates, that is close to Rs 17 lakh landing in the account of a man whose first job had paid Rs 9,500 a month.

When higher income meant higher spending

Manimaran is refreshingly honest about what happened next. He told us, “I made mistakes. When I started earning more, I also started spending more.”

Roughly Rs 4 to 5 lakh went towards trading losses, trips, expensive meals, shopping and parties. He rented a Ford Mustang GT for about a month and a half and spent around Rs 23,000 on fuel in a single month. In that stretch, he invested nothing at all.

It is easy to judge. It is harder to remember that nobody teaches a 27-year-old what to do when income multiplies twenty times in a year. Salaried earners get raises in increments and adjust gradually. Windfall income arrives with no instructions.

Securing an asset: A debt-free home at 28

Then came the thought that reshaped his finances. “One day I thought, what if Facebook stops paying me like this?”, he said in a serious tone.

At that point his bank balance had reached around Rs 39 lakh. Instead of letting it sit or drain away, he went flat-hunting in Chennai. He found one he liked and paid for it in full. No home loan. He was just 28!

Financially, a young earner can argue against this. Home loan rates are deductible, and equity has historically outpaced property. But look at what he actually did. He converted volatile, temporary income into a permanent asset before the income could vanish.

“I had earned the money through a source that could disappear at any time, but the house was something permanent,” he said. That single decision is why this is a story about recovery rather than ruin.

The Meta policy update that erased his income

His peak year brought earnings of around Rs 80 lakh. That number carried weight for him. “For around five to eight years, I had wanted to see Rs 80 lakh in my bank account,” he says. He had no plan for how to get there. He simply believed he would.

When it happened, he posted his bank statement on his Instagram story. Some people congratulated him. Some were envious. Several told him to take it down, warning of “buri nazar”. He does not believe in it, so he left it up.

Two or three months later, the income was gone. Not saying this is in any way connected to “Nazar”, but it is what it is.

And it is verifiable; it was not personal. Meta discontinued in-stream ads, ads on Reels and its performance bonus programme, folding them into a single Content Monetization Program. For creators whose earnings depended on the old formats, payouts changed overnight. “My content income basically went to zero,” he says.

The broader data explains why this was always a risk. Nearly 88% of Indian creators earn less than three-quarters of their income from social platforms, meaning most already lean on brand deals and other work.

Fewer than one in ten creators globally earn what could be called a meaningful income. And creators with several income streams out-earn single-source creators by a wide margin. Manimaran had one platform, one format and one revenue line. When the rules changed, there was nothing underneath.

Starting again with freelance work and SIPs

Today he freelances, earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh a month depending on the work. He carries one small loan of about Rs 1 lakh for a TV and refrigerator, kept deliberately to maintain a credit history.

His first mutual fund SIP started in 2024, small at first while he learnt. By 2025 he had built it to Rs 50,000 a month.

Holding (as shared by Manimaran) Detail Total investment portfolio Around Rs 50 lakh Monthly SIP Rs 50,000, in a small-cap fund Direct stocks Banking, FMCG, pharma, shipping and power names Other assets Physical gold, recurring deposit Property Chennai flat, owned outright EPF, PPF, NPS No significant holdings

You see, he has already been tested. When his equity portfolio fell around 18 to 20%, he says he was worried but did not sell, and did not stop the SIP. “If I want equity returns, I also have to accept equity volatility,” he says.

He has earned that sentence. The small-cap index fell 7.5% across calendar 2025, its sharpest annual loss in recent years, after surging nearly 68% in 2024. Over the past two decades, roughly 40% of one-year periods in that segment have ended in the red.

Why one small-cap fund is a big bet

Here the story needs an honest note, because Manimaran himself keeps saying he is still learning.

His entire monthly SIP goes into a single small-cap fund. That fund has performed strongly, with roughly 18.6% annualised over five years and about 27.8% over three years as of mid-2026, ahead of its benchmark.

But small caps are the most violent segment of the market, and his own admission that early stock purchases were made on tips rather than research suggests concentration is a pattern worth watching. Directing every rupee of a Rs 50,000 monthly commitment into one high-volatility category is a large bet for someone whose income itself is unpredictable.

His stock picking has improved. He now checks the business, financials, valuation and growth outlook before buying, and says his best performer has returned around 35%. But one good position does not make a diversified portfolio, and he knows it.

Can he really reach Rs 5 crore?

Manimaran wants a retirement corpus of about Rs 5 crore and plans to invest until 58. He is 30. That gives him 28 years.

Run the arithmetic and something striking appears. A Rs 50,000 monthly SIP sustained for 28 years at a 12% annual return compounds to roughly Rs 13.8 crore, before counting the Rs 50 lakh he already holds. Even at a more sober 10%, it crosses Rs 9 crore. On these assumptions, he could pass his Rs 5 crore target somewhere around 45, not 58.

The catch is the assumption, not the arithmetic. Rs 50,000 a month is between a third and the whole of his current freelance income. Sustaining that for 28 years is a very different proposition from a salaried investor with an annual increment. The honest version of his plan is that the target is conservative if the contributions hold, and the contributions are the fragile part. For anyone with irregular income, that is the whole problem in one line.

What losing his income taught him about money

Ask him what changed and the answer is not about products. “Earlier, I used to look at money mainly as something needed for daily expenses. Now I see money as a tool for financial security and freedom.”

His wife is not working while she cares for their newborn son, and building a separate education corpus early is now a stated goal. His rule has inverted: earn, then save and invest, then spend with whatever remains. It is the same “invest first” sequencing gurus like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger always believed in, except

Manimaran had to lose an entire income stream to find it.

That is the uncomfortable gift in his story. He learnt at 29 what most people learn at 50, if at all: that a high income and financial security are not the same thing. One can be taken away by a policy update posted on a company blog. The other has to be built, slowly, out of assets that keep working when the income stops.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey, disclosures and projections shared by the individual featured in the story. Future corpus estimates, pension calculations and retirement projections are based on the assumptions provided by the individual, including expected investment returns, prevailing tax laws and current NPS/PPF rules, all of which are subject to change. Pension amounts will depend on the final corpus, annuity rates available at the time of retirement and applicable tax rules. The PPF interest rate is notified by the government every quarter and may change over time.

This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or financial planning advice, or as an endorsement of any investment strategy. Readers should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial or tax adviser before making investment or retirement planning decisions.

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