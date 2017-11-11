7th Pay Commission: Big development on minimum pay hike! Central government employees may get increased salary from this date

Many Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the big news on the hike on the minimum salary. (Reuters photo)

Many Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the big news on the minimum salary hike. According to the latest development cited by various media reports, the hike in minimum pay may come into effect from April 2018. The media reports claim that the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) would submit a report on pay hike by December 15. And, the report thereafter will be sent for Cabinet approval. Hence, minimum pay is likely to come into effect from April 2018. It is being expected that the minimum salary of Central government employees will go up to Rs 21,000 from Rs 18,000. However, some media reports also claimed that it may rise to Rs 26,000.

What is National Anomaly Committee?

National Anomaly Committee (NAC) was formed to look into various pay related anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission’s recommendations. The 22-member panel is being headed by Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and has members of both the official and staff side.

How was it set up?

“It has been decided to set up the anomaly committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) consisting of representatives of the official side and the staff side to settle any anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Pay Commission’s recommendations,” an order issued by the DoPT had said.

Pay hike

Earlier, on June 28, in a bonanza to 48 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet had approved recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The increased allowances came into effect from July 1, 2017, is based on the recommendations of the Committee on Allowances (CoA).