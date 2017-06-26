7th Pay Commission allowance: PM Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley likely to meet on June 28; confusion over HRA, allowances may end finally

The last Cabinet meet of this month of the Narendra Modi led Central government is expected to take place on June 28. (Photo: PTI)

7th Pay Commission allowance: The last Cabinet meet of this month of the Narendra Modi led Central government is expected to take place on June 28. Now, nearly 47 lakh Central government employees are keeping a close eye on the meet to know what happens in terms of 7th Pay Commission related allowances as their curiosity and confusion may finally come to an end. According to a report in Zee News, the Union Cabinet may fix HRA rates between recommendations of AK Mathur panel and 6th CPC/existing, most likely at 27 percent in its next meeting on June 28. Central government employees are seeking revised allowances (including HRA).

Earlier, the Lavasa Committee has suggested modifications in some allowances applicable universally to all employees and also for those in specific categories, including railways and defence, after examining the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa-led Committee on Allowances, which was constituted by the government to examine the 7th CPC recommendations on allowances, has already submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Union Finance Ministry in a statement had confirmed that modifications have been suggested in some allowances which are applicable universally to all employees as well as certain other allowances which apply to specific employee categories such as railwaymen, postal employees, scientists, defence forces personnel, doctors, nurses etc, news agency PTI had reported.

The report is being currently examined by the Department of Expenditure. It will be placed before the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the 7th CPC recommendations and to firm up the proposal for approval of the Cabinet. While recommendations of the CPC on pay and pension were implemented with the approval of the Cabinet, allowances continued to be paid at old rates.

The Committee was set up in view of significant changes recommended by the CPC in the allowances structure and a large number of representations received in this regard from various staff associations as well as the apprehensions conveyed by various ministries and departments. The committee, the ministry said, held extensive stakeholder consultations and detailed examination of the recommendations so as to address the concerns of the stakeholders.