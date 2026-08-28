Mumbai local train passengers travelling towards Titwala, Asangaon and Kasara should check schedules before starting their journey as Central Railway begins a 15-day special traffic and power block at Titwala from the intervening night of August 28-29, 2026.

The blocks will continue until the intervening night of September 11-12, lasting around five to six hours every night. The work is being undertaken to extend the platform at Titwala to accommodate 15-car rakes, according to Central Railway.

For now, Central Railway has released detailed train-running arrangements for the first phase, covering the nights from August 28-29 to September 1-2. Details for the remaining period will be announced later.

Nearly six-hour block every night

From August 28-29 to September 1-2, the block will be in place from 11.30 pm to 5.10 am every night on the Up and Down North East lines between Kalyan and Vasind, excluding crossover points.

Central Railway said suburban services will not be available between Titwala and Kasara during the block period.

Which locals are cancelled on August 28-29?

Several late-night suburban services will be cancelled on the first night of the block.

Service Departure CSMT-Titwala 10.00 pm, 10.50 pm and 11.42 pm from CSMT on Aug 28 CSMT-Kasara 12.08 am from CSMT on Aug 29 Titwala-CSMT 9.00 pm and 10.06 pm from Titwala on Aug 28 Titwala-Thane 11.14 pm from Titwala on Aug 28 Asangaon-Thane 11.08 pm from Asangaon on Aug 28

The 8.56 pm CSMT-Asangaon local will terminate at Titwala. The 10.00 pm Dombivli-CSMT and 10.06 pm Kalyan-CSMT locals will terminate at Thane.

The last CSMT-Kasara local before the block will depart at 10.47 pm, while the last CSMT-Titwala local will leave at 11.16 pm. The last Kasara-CSMT local will depart Kasara at 10.00 pm.

After the block, the first CSMT-Kasara local will leave at 4.19 am. The first Kasara-CSMT local will depart at 3.51 am and leave Titwala at 4.32 am.

More cancellations from August 29 night

From the night of August 29-30 to September 1-2, the following suburban services have been listed for cancellation:

Direction Service Departure Down CSMT-Titwala 10.00 pm, 10.50 pm, 11.16 pm, 11.42 pm Down CSMT-Kurla 8.41 pm and 10.00 am Down CSMT-Asangaon 8.56 pm Down CSMT-Thane 8.08 am Down Kurla-Kalyan 5.59 pm Down Thane-Titwala 5.35 am Down CSMT-Kasara 12.08 am Up Titwala-CSMT 6.13 am, 9.00 pm, 10.06 pm Up Titwala-Thane 10.25 pm, 11.14 pm Up Asangaon-Thane 11.08 pm Up Kalyan-CSMT 7.02 pm Up Thane-CSMT 9.08 am Up Titwala-Parel 8.09 am

During this period, the 7.26 pm and 10.06 pm Kalyan-CSMT locals and the 9.08 pm Dombivli-CSMT local will terminate at Thane.

The last CSMT-Kasara local before the block will leave at 10.47 pm, while the last Kasara-CSMT local will depart at 10.00 pm. After the block, the first CSMT-Kasara local will leave at 4.19 am, while the first Kasara-CSMT local will depart at 3.51 am.

Major change for Titwala passengers

Central Railway has announced that from the night of August 29-30 to September 1-2, all Titwala-bound suburban services will be extended to Asangaon and all services normally originating from Titwala will instead originate from Asangaon.

There will also be short-termination and origination changes from August 29 to September 1. The 6.30 am CSMT-Titwala AC, 3.33 pm Dadar-Titwala AC, and 11.24 am and 1.42 pm CSMT-Titwala locals will run only up to Thane. The 9.27 am and 7.46 pm CSMT-Titwala services will run only up to Kalyan.

Specified Titwala-CSMT services will meanwhile originate from Thane or Kalyan instead of Titwala.

Express trains affected too

The block will also affect long-distance trains. Train No. 11048 Gorakhpur-Dadar Express will be regulated at Vasind on specified nights and at Atgaon on another block night. Train No. 11044 Ballia-Dadar Express will also be regulated at Atgaon or Vasind on specified nights.

Central Railway said 12102 Shalimar-LTT Jnaneswari Express, 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express, 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail and 15181 Mau-LTT Express will arrive 10 to 20 minutes late.

Other late-running Mail/Express and holiday special trains may be diverted or regulated depending on operational requirements.

Explaining the need for the work, Central Railway said the blocks are “essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety” and requested passengers to bear with the inconvenience. Details of the block after September 1-2 will be shared separately, it added.