Petrol pumps to strike on July 12 as daily fuel price revision woes hurt traders

The All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) announced a symbolic “no-purchase” agitation on 5 July followed by nationwide petrol pump strike on July 12. (Image: Reuters)

The woes on petrol diesel daily price revision continue to bite as the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) announced a nationwide petrol pump strike on July 12. This strike will follow a symbolic “no-purchase” agitation on 5 July. AIPDA is protesting against the oil marketing companies’ failure to install 100 per cent automated system at the pumps and lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing model.

“We had a stormy three-hour meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on June 29. The OMCs had agreed with us and had assured that price protection needs to be given,” said AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla.

He added, “However, they (OMCs) could not give us any specific date for implementation of price protection, for which we all walked out in protest. We were requested by OMCs to wait till 2 pm on June 30 for their reconsideration, yet no fruitful result has come out. Hence, we have decided to resort to a no-purchase agitation on July 5 and a no-purchase-no sale agitation on July 12 across the country.”

West Bengal Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Tushar Sen said that in West Bengal and many other states, the automated system has been installed in only one per cent of the petrol pumps.

“The oil marketing companies were supposed to install 100 per cent automated system at the pumps. But they have not done it. Our national body AIPDA has called the nationwide strike on July 12. Ahead of that, we won’t purchase any oil on July 5 as a mark of protest,” Sen said as per reports by IANS.

“After the introduction of the dynamic pricing system, petroleum prices have been on a downslide. But we are totally in the dark about the process. Small dealers are facing a crisis,” Sen added.

In an official statement, the greater Guwahati unit of North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA) had called for a 24-hour strike yesterday due to which the pumps reopened only around 5 am today.