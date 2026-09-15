HDFC Bank’s CEO succession process has moved closer to a decision after the board submitted two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term. The development has triggered fresh views from Jefferies, Nomura, Bernstein and Macquarie, with all four brokerages focusing on what the appointment could mean for continuity, leadership depth, strategy and the bank’s valuation.

The board has also proposed the reappointment of V. Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director for one year, the appointment of Jimmy Tata as whole-time director for three years and an additional whole-time director position. The incoming MD and CEO will be consulted on the appointment to the new position.

Jefferies sees CEO clarity as a potential catalyst for HDFC Bank

Jefferies said HDFC Bank‘s board has acted quickly on the succession process, with two names submitted to the RBI for a three-year CEO term. The brokerage said the board has simultaneously moved to strengthen the executive leadership structure through another whole-time director position and extensions for existing senior executives.

“Clarity on smooth succession will be positive for bank and sector,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies said an internal appointment could make the transition simpler because of the candidate’s familiarity with HDFC Bank. The brokerage identified Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha as a key internal candidate and said he could have around 2.8 to three years of tenure eligibility. Jefferies also said an external candidate could bring a longer runway and a fresh approach to the bank’s strategy.

“We feel one option with the bank would be to allow Bharucha to lead the bank and prepare for smoother transition for the longer-term,” Jefferies said. The brokerage added that its conversations with investors indicated that while they were comfortable with a leadership change, they did not want past PSU bank leaders to complicate the transition.

Jefferies said confirmation before Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term ends on October 26 could reduce investor concerns and uncertainty around business momentum. The brokerage also noted that HDFC Bank trades at a discount to ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank on its FY27 adjusted price-to-book valuation.

Jefferies has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 880, implying around 24% upside.

Nomura sees external CEO as the bigger opportunity for a rerating

Nomura said the board has submitted two CEO candidates to the RBI in order of preference, with media reports pointing to Bharucha as the likely internal candidate and the second name being an external candidate. The brokerage sees continuity and a strategic reset as two distinct outcomes from the eventual appointment.

“We believe an internal appointment could provide initial relief by ensuring continuity and limiting disruption. Kaizad’s familiarity with the bank and its businesses would also allow for a smoother transition. However, a credible external candidate could offer a longer runway and a cleaner slate. In our view, this could be more significant for the stock over the medium term, as a new leader would have greater scope to reassess strategy, challenge existing practices and drive a strategic reset,” Nomura said.

Nomura said HDFC Bank’s material underperformance makes the CEO appointment particularly important. The brokerage believes a credible external candidate with a strong operating record could support a sustained rerating if the new management provides a roadmap for growth, deposits, margins and returns.

Nomura also examined potential external candidates including K. Balasubramanian, Hitendra Dave and Anup Bagchi. The brokerage said Balasubramanian has prior HDFC Bank experience, Dave has around 30 years of Indian financial markets experience and Bagchi has spent more than three decades across the ICICI Group.

Nomura has retained a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 950, implying around 34% upside.

Bernstein sees an orderly HDFC Bank transition taking shape

Bernstein’s report focuses on the timing of the board’s actions. The brokerage said HDFC Bank has submitted its CEO candidates to the RBI well before Jagdishan’s retirement and has sought a full three-year term for the incoming CEO.

“HDFC Bank’s Board has submitted the names of two CEO candidates, in order of preference, for a three-year term. The Board has also proposed the elevation of Jimmy Tata, Chief Credit Officer, to Whole-time Director and the creation of an additional WTD position, taking the total number of WTDs to four, excluding the MD & CEO,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein said the timing reduces concerns around delays in the CEO selection process and supports the prospect of an orderly transition. The brokerage also sees the fourth whole-time director position as relevant to longer-term succession planning rather than simply the immediate CEO handover.

According to Bernstein, the additional position strengthens the senior leadership bench and broadens the management pipeline. The brokerage said the position will be filled in consultation with the incoming CEO, giving the next chief executive a role in shaping the senior management structure.

Bernstein also said the speed with which the board finalised and submitted the names suggests that one or both candidates could be internal. The brokerage said this lowers the risk of a broad strategic reset or a prolonged “kitchen-sinking” exercise, a concern that had emerged in recent weeks.

Bernstein has assigned an ‘Outperform’ rating to HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150, implying around 62% upside.

Macquarie says CEO appointment is the real catalyst

Macquarie said the board’s latest actions provide some reassurance around succession, but the brokerage believes the final CEO appointment will have a greater bearing on the stock.

“Alongside recent favourable developments in the AT1 bond case, we view this as a constructive signal that lends the company clearer direction. We read the disclosure as a meaningful, if partial, antidote to the uncertainty clouding the succession narrative, and one that should steady sentiment near term,” Maquarie explained

In our view, deepening the leadership bench with a further Whole-time Director is a credible step in the right direction, bolstering execution capacity and continuity. Yet the pivotal variable stays unresolved: in our view, an external appointment to the MD and CEO chair, bringing fresh perspective and a clean mandate, is what could catalyse a re-rating of the stock,” Macquarie added.

Macquarie said the fourth whole-time director position gives HDFC Bank a deeper senior management structure and makes succession planning more institutional. The brokerage noted that the incoming CEO will be consulted on filling the new position.

Macquarie believes an external CEO could bring a fresh perspective and a clean mandate, potentially giving HDFC Bank greater scope to reassess its strategy. The brokerage said the CEO appointment remains the key catalyst even as the AT1 bond case outcome provides another constructive development.

Macquarie has assigned an ‘Outperform’ rating to HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150, implying around 62% upside.

Fourth whole-time director position strengthens HDFC Bank succession planning

HDFC Bank’s board has proposed an additional whole-time director position, taking the total to four whole-time directors apart from the MD and CEO. It has also proposed Jimmy Tata as a whole-time director for three years and V. Srinivasa Rangan’s reappointment for one year, subject to RBI approval.

Bernstein said the additional position strengthens the leadership bench, while Macquarie said it supports a more institutional approach to succession planning.

Bahrain AT1 case gives HDFC Bank another positive development

The Bahrain High Civil Court has rejected all seven cases filed against HDFC Bank by investors in the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds matter. The final two proceedings were rejected on September 9, 2026, after five similar cases were dismissed during July and August.

Nomura said the court rejected the allegations after finding that the investors had not produced sufficient admissible evidence to substantiate their claims or establish that their losses were attributable to HDFC Bank. The court also directed the investors to bear the costs of the proceedings.

Macquarie also referred to the favourable AT1 case development, but said the CEO appointment remains the more important catalyst for the stock.

Brokerages see HDFC Bank rerating potential after succession clarity

Jefferies said HDFC Bank trades at around a 30% discount to ICICI Bank on FY27 adjusted price-to-book value and around a 15% discount to Kotak Mahindra Bank. The brokerage said the bank trades broadly at the same level as Axis Bank and at a premium to State Bank of India.

Nomura also linked HDFC Bank’s recent underperformance with the potential impact of the CEO appointment. The brokerage said an external leader with a strong operating track record could become a catalyst for a sustained rerating if accompanied by a credible plan for growth, deposits, margins and returns.

What comes next for HDFC Bank

The brokerages are now waiting for the RBI’s decision and the eventual appointment of the new MD and CEO. Jefferies said timely confirmation could reduce uncertainty around business momentum, while Nomura said the nature of the appointment could determine whether HDFC Bank gets continuity or a broader strategic reset.

Macquarie sees the CEO appointment as the key catalyst, while Bernstein has focused on the fact that the board has already moved ahead with the process and strengthened the leadership bench. The common point across the four reports is that the identity and the mandate of the next CEO remains important for the bank’s next phase.

Disclaimer

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