Warren Buffett gains $1 billion in a single day on Apple stock

Warren Buffett’s bet on Apple has yielded gains to the tune of $1 billion in a single day for Berkshire Hathaway. Apple Inc, the American multinational technology company had released it’s quarterly earnings report for the third quarter on Tuesday. Buffett’s company, Berkshire holds 135 Million shares in Apple Inc. On the back of strong quarterly earnings posted by Apple Inc, its shares rose by 5.11% to $157.72 on Wednesday. In absolute terms the shares rose by $7.67. The math amounts to a gain of $1,035,319,579.

Buffett will have to sell sell his company’s shares at the current stock price in order to realize the gains. Berkshire Hathaway’s holding also could have undergone a slight change since it last disclosed it as well, which may affect the gains. Buffett had previously voiced a preference to avoid investing in technology stocks, but began building a stake in Apple in 2016. CNBC had earlier reported that the Warren Buffett added nearly 76 million more shares in January. The iconic investor had said back then, “Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product, and an enormously useful product to people that use it”.

The Company posted quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. These results compare to revenue of $42.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $1.42 fore the corresponding quarter in the previous year. “With revenue up 7 percent year-over-year, we’re happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We reported unit and revenue growth in all our product categories in the June quarter, driving 17 percent growth in earnings per share,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We also returned $11.7 billion to investors during the quarter, bringing cumulative capital returns under our program to almost $223 billion”, explained the CFO.

Apple Inc also released it’s earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, wherein it sees revenues between $49-52 Billion. “If you look at the products, we sold 41 million iPhones, but frankly it’s better than that because we also reduced channel inventories by 3.3 million,” CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Tuesday.