Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched two new specialized investment fund (SIF) schemes: Apex Equity Long-Short Fund and Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund.

Apex Equity Long-Short Fund is an open-ended equity investment strategy investing in listed equity and equity-related instruments including limited short exposure in equity through derivative instruments. The scheme seeks to offer diversified exposure across the equity market, benchmarked to the NIFTY 500 TRI, with the flexibility to dynamically adjust net equity exposure in response to changing market conditions. The fund is suitable for capital appreciation over long-term.

Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund is an open-ended investment strategy investing in equity and equity-related instruments including limited short exposure in equity through derivative instruments of ex-top 100 stocks. The scheme is benchmarked against Nifty 500 TRI.

NFOs will remain open for subscription from August 10 to August 24, 2026.