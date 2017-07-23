Want to save as much money as Warren Buffett? Don’t spend more than Rs 200 on breakfast

Warren Buffett has a simple policy when it comes to breakfast, which keeps his cost at between .61 and .17. (Image: Reuters)

Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest people, is known for his humble lifestyle. Here’s yet another thing about him which proves that when it comes to meeting his day-to-day needs, Warren Buffett, the man worth $74 billion, doesn’t like to splurge. The world’s third-richest person and one of the most powerful business magnates lives a humble and disciplined life in his modest house which he bought for $31,500 in 1958, sticking with it for really long term, just like his investments.

But when it comes to arguably the most important meal of the day — the breakfast — Warren Buffett has a simple policy which keeps his cost at as little as $2.61 and $3.17 (about Rs 203) tops. Warren Buffett picks one of the three menu combinations from a McDonald’s drive-thru on his way to office, which is at a five minutes driving distance from his home. He has been taking this five-minute drive to his office for the last 54 years.

“I tell my wife, as I shave in the morning, I say, ‘Either $2.61, $2.95 or $3.17.’ And she puts that amount in the little cup by me here [in the car],” Warren Buffett said in a recent HBO documentary on him, titled ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’. Each of the amount buys Warren Buffett one of the three meal combinations which he feels like having that morning.

“When I’m not feeling quite so prosperous, I might go with the $2.61, which is two sausage patties, and then I put them together and pour myself a Coke… $3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit,” Warren Buffett said in the documentary, adding, “but the market’s down this morning, so I’ll pass up the $3.17 and go with the $2.95,” which would buy him a sausage, egg and cheese. He pays for the breakfast using the exact change furnished by his wife.

Warren Buffett has investment interests in food and beverage firms, with his Berkshire Hathaway owning 9% equity stake in Coca-Cola. Berkshire Hathaway owns Dairy Queen, and a minority stake in Burger King’s parent firm Restaurant Brands International. Once, Warren Buffett also owned stake in McDonald’s.

Known as the Maestro of the Wall Street and one of the most successful investors, Warren Buffett has made billions of dollars in capital markets through patient investing in value creating stocks and holding them for really long term.