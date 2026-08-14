The Nifty 50 still needs an 8% gain to return to its January peak, while the Nifty Midcap 150 is almost back at its record level, according to an analysis by Abakkus Mutual Fund. The gap is also visible in the Nifty 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250, which require gains of 6.9% and 3.92%, respectively, from their July 31 levels to recover their previous peaks.

Stock market recovery gap: Abakkus explains

The data points to a wide difference in how far the major market segments have moved from their respective highs. The Nifty 50 stood at 24,384 on July 31, against its peak of 26,329 recorded on January 2, 2026. The Nifty Midcap 150, at 23,138, was only 33 points below its July 21 peak of 23,171.

Abakkus also examined more than two decades of market corrections across large-cap, midcap and small-cap indices, separating declines into 5-10%, 10-20% and more than 20% falls. Its analysis shows that smaller and mid-sized indices have also experienced sharp corrections historically, with recovery periods varying significantly depending on the size of the fall.

Nifty 50 Vs Nifty 100: Large cap recovery timeline

The Nifty 50 recorded its peak of 26,329 on January 2, 2026. At 24,384 on July 31, 2026, the index required an 8.0% return to reach that level again, according to Abakkus Mutual Fund.

The Nifty 100 also remained below its previous peak. It stood at 25,486 on July 31, 2026, compared with its peak of 27,256 recorded on September 26, 2024. Abakkus calculated that the index required a 6.9% return for a full recovery.

The gap was much narrower for the Nifty Midcap 150. The index stood at 23,138 on July 31, 2026, against its peak of 23,171 recorded on July 21, 2026, leaving a recovery requirement of just 0.14%. The Nifty Smallcap 250 stood at 17,920, compared with its peak of 18,623 recorded on September 23, 2024, requiring a 3.92% return.

Index Peak date Peak level Level on July 31, 2026 Return required Nifty 50 January 2, 2026 26,329 24,384 8.0% Nifty 100 September 26, 2024 27,256 25,486 6.9% Nifty Midcap 150 July 21, 2026 23,171 23,138 0.14% Nifty Smallcap 250 September 23, 2024 18,623 17,920 3.92%

Source: Abakkus Mutual Fund, ACE MF, niftyindices.com and Abakkus internal research. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Nifty correction trends: Smaller fall occurs more often

Abakkus analysed Nifty 50 data from January 1991 to July 2026 and classified historical corrections into three categories based on the magnitude of the fall. Corrections of 5-10% occurred 27 times over roughly 35 years, or once every 1.3 years on average.

Falls of 10-20% occurred 13 times, with an average frequency of once every 2.7 years. Declines of more than 20% occurred nine times, averaging once every 3.9 years.

The historical recovery periods varied sharply. The January 2020 Covid-19 crash saw the Nifty 50 fall 38.4% over 69 days and complete its recovery cycle in 300 days. During the January 2008 global financial crisis, the index fell 59.9% from its peak and took 1,032 days to recover, according to the analysis.

Abakkus’ data therefore places the current 8% recovery requirement for the Nifty 50 in the context of a much longer record of market corrections, ranging from relatively frequent smaller pullbacks to substantially deeper declines that have historically required much longer recovery periods.

Historical drawdowns: How fast do 5–10% pullbacks recover?

The Nifty 100 analysis covers roughly 21 years. Corrections of 5-10% occurred 12 times, averaging once every 1.8 years. Declines of 10-20% occurred nine times, or once every 2.3 years, while falls of more than 20% occurred five times, averaging once every 4.2 years.

Some smaller corrections recovered quickly. The October 2007 decline of 8.9% took only 10 days to complete its fall and recovery cycle, while the December 2007 decline of 6.4% took 19 days. A June 2024 pullback of 6.6% reached its bottom in one day and recovered fully within nine days.

The Nifty 100 also experienced deeper corrections. The index fell 17.5% between September 2024 and January 2026, with 155 days taken to reach the bottom, according to the report. The October 2021 to November 2022 correction of 17.6% took 407 days to trace back to its peak.

Midcaps lead market recovery

The Nifty Midcap 150 had the smallest recovery gap among the four indices covered by Abakkus. At 23,138 on July 31, 2026, it was only 0.14% below its peak of 23,171 recorded on July 21, 2026.

The longer-term record also shows frequent corrections. Over roughly 21 years, declines of 5-10% occurred 17 times, or once every 1.2 years. Falls of 10-20% occurred eight times, averaging once every 2.6 years, while declines of more than 20% occurred five times, or once every 4.2 years.

The most recent moderate correction covered January 2026 to May 2026. The index recorded a 14.0% fall, took 82 days to reach the bottom and recovered fully within 38 days, for a total cycle of 120 days. Across the moderate corrections in the analysis, the absolute return immediately after recovery generally ranged between 11.3% and 23.6%.

Smallcap volatility: 21-year data breakdown

The Nifty Smallcap 250 required a 3.92% gain from its July 31, 2026 level of 17,920 to regain its previous peak of 18,623, recorded on September 23, 2024. That placed its recovery gap between the Nifty Midcap 150 and the larger Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 indices.

Abakkus’ 21-year analysis records 16 corrections of 5-10%, occurring once every 1.3 years on average. Falls of 10-20% occurred five times, or once every 4.2 years, while declines of more than 20% occurred six times, averaging once every 3.5 years.

The June 2024 correction of 7.4% reached its bottom in one day and recovered within three days, making the complete cycle four days. The February 2024 to April 2024 correction was deeper, with the index falling 12.5%, taking 35 days to reach the bottom and another 41 days to recover fully, for a total of 76 days.

Large cap, midcap and small cap: Tracking recovery timelines

The historical data in the report shows that the size of a market correction has had a major bearing on the time required for recovery. For the Nifty 50, falls of more than 20% occurred nine times in roughly 35 years. For the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250, the comparable numbers were five, five and six occurrences respectively over roughly 21 years.

The deepest historical corrections were particularly prolonged. The Nifty 100 fell 61.5% between January 2008 and November 2010, taking 1,032 days in total to reach the bottom and recover. The Nifty Midcap 150 recorded a 73.4% fall between January 2008 and May 2014, with the complete recovery cycle lasting 2,328 days.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 recorded an even deeper 76.0% decline between January 2008 and September 2014, taking 2,442 days for the full cycle. Another prolonged small-cap decline between January 2018 and May 2021 saw the index fall 60.8% over 799 days, followed by another 412 days to complete its recovery.

What the recovery data says about the market

Abakkus’ latest snapshot places the Nifty 50 furthest from its recent peak among the four indices, with an 8.0% recovery requirement, while the Nifty Midcap 150 is almost at its July 2026 peak. The Nifty 100 requires 6.9%, and the Nifty Smallcap 250 requires 3.92%.

The historical analysis also shows that corrections have not followed a single recovery pattern. Smaller pullbacks have occurred more frequently and, in several examples cited by Abakkus, have been resolved within days or weeks. Larger falls have occurred less frequently but have taken substantially longer to recover, with the 2008 market correction providing the longest recovery examples across the indices examined.

For the Nifty 50 specifically, the analysis covers roughly 35 years and records 27 falls of 5-10%, 13 falls of 10-20% and nine declines of more than 20%. The current distance from its January 2026 peak is therefore presented by Abakkus alongside a much longer record of market corrections and recovery cycles.

Conclusion

As of July 31, 2026, the Nifty 50 needed an 8% gain to return to its January 2026 peak, while the Nifty Midcap 150 was only 0.14% away from its July 2026 high. The Nifty 100 required 6.9% and the Nifty Smallcap 250 3.92%. Abakkus’ historical study shows that market corrections have varied widely in frequency, depth and recovery time, with larger declines generally taking substantially longer to complete their recovery cycles.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based solely on Abakkus Mutual Fund’s August 12, 2026 analysis and its internal research. It is provided for general informational and news-reporting purposes and does not constitute investment advice, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument or security. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future and is not a guarantee of future returns. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers should read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.