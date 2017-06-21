Sensex slips for second day, global cues weigh

The Sensex ended lower by 13.89 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 31,283.64. The gauge had lost 14.04 points in the previous session.

Market was at a loss for direction for the second day today as the Sensex moved in a tight range and ended with a negative bias due to sustained capital outflows amid subdued global cues. In contrast, broader markets — small-cap and mid-cap indices — ran up. The Sensex ended lower by 13.89 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 31,283.64. The gauge had lost 14.04 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty closed at 9,633.60, down 19.90 points, or 0.21 per cent. It moved between 9,608.60 and 9,650.45.

Airlines stocks jumped on expectations of lower jet fuel prices. SpiceJet and Jet Airways went up by 4.03 per cent and 2.99 per cent, respectively, while InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, climbed 1.51 per cent.