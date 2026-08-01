Not long ago, most investing conversations revolved around a simple question: “Which mutual fund should I invest in?”

Today, the questions are becoming far more sophisticated. How should my portfolio be allocated? Should I add alternative investments? How do I plan for taxes and succession?

Regulators are beginning to acknowledge this shift as well. Last week, SEBI proposed a new investment category- Mutual Fund-Portfolio Management Service (MF-PMS) with a reduced investment threshold of ₹25 lakh, potentially opening professionally managed portfolios to a much larger pool of affluent investors.

It reflects how India’s financialisation story is evolving. The first phase was about bringing millions of Indians into the formal financial system. The second was about getting them to invest through mutual funds , SIPs, and equities. The third phase is unfolding now, as a growing base of affluent Indians increasingly seeks professional wealth management.

Two listed companies sit right at the heart of this structural shift. 360 One WAM and Anand Rathi Wealth .

Same Opportunity. Opposite Valuations

360 One WAM, India’s largest dedicated wealth manager, manages around ₹7.76 lakh crore across businesses. Anand Rathi Wealth, while much smaller, manages nearly ₹1.06 lakh crore in client assets and has built one of the country’s most profitable wealth-advisory businesses through a focused, capital-light model.

Both are benefiting from the same tailwinds. Both continue to report healthy growth in assets, revenue and profits. Yet the market values them very differently. Anand Rathi Wealth trades at nearly 74 times earnings, while the much larger 360 One trades at around 37 times earnings.

If both are riding the same wealth-management boom, why is the market paying almost twice for Anand Rathi’s every rupee of earnings?

The answer lies not in how fast they’re growing, but in how they’ve chosen to build their businesses.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Betting on a Capital-Light Model

Unlike many financial services firms that have diversified across multiple businesses, Anand Rathi Wealth has stayed focused on one thing: wealth advisory.

The company follows a capital-light distribution model. It earns recurring trail commissions by helping high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) allocate money across mutual funds, structured products, and other investment solutions. Their strategy is to deepen relationships with existing clients and steadily increase wallet share.

A Product Ladder for Every Stage of Wealth

Anand Rathi has built a tiered advisory model that caters to clients across different stages of their wealth creation journey.

The entry point is AR Digital Wealth, a technology-led platform designed for the mass-affluent segment. It targets individuals with annual savings between ₹5 lakh and ₹50 lakh, helping them begin their investment journey through professionally managed portfolios.

As clients accumulate wealth, they move up to the company’s flagship Private Wealth business. It caters to investors with investable assets over ₹5 crore. Within this franchise, clients are classified into Gold, Platinum, and Alpha segments based on their AUM and advisory requirements. Each tier provides more personalised portfolio construction, relationship management, and investment solutions.

The tiered structure allows the company to deepen client relationships and grow wallet share over time as clients get wealthier. The efficiency of this model is also reflected in the financials.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Financial Performance

Metrics FY25 FY26 YoY Growth Q1FY26 Q1FY27 YoY Growth Revenue (₹ crore) 980.2 1253.1 27.8% 284.1 432.3 52.2% PBT Margin (%) 41.3 42.8 +150 bps 44.4 47.7 +330 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 300.5 397.2 32.2% 94 163 73.4% PAT Margin (%) 30.7 31.7 +104 bps 33.1 37.7 +462 bps Return on Equity- ROE (%) 41.4 46.7 +530 bps – – – Source: Company Presentation (100 bps = 1%)

In FY26, the company reported nearly 28% revenue growth, while net profit increased 32% to ₹397 crore. In Q1FY27, revenue jumped 52.2% YoY, and net profit increased by 74% to ₹163 crore. More importantly, ROE improved to 46.7% in FY26, reflecting the economics of a business that requires little incremental capital to scale.

The combination of predictable recurring revenue, minimal balance-sheet risk, and exceptional capital efficiency enabled Anand Rathi Wealth to command one of the richest valuation multiples in India’s financial services sector. The company is now preparing for its next leg of growth by entering the mutual fund business, marking its first meaningful diversification beyond its core distribution-led wealth advisory model.

360 One WAM: Building an Integrated Financial Platform

While Anand Rathi has remained focused on wealth advisory, 360 One WAM has taken the opposite approach by expanding the relationship.

Over the last few years, the company has steadily evolved from a pure-play wealth manager into a diversified financial platform. Today, its business spans four key verticals: wealth management, asset management, capital markets and lending.

360 One participates across multiple parts of the wealth value chain. It advises clients, creates investment products through its asset management business, offers alternative investment strategies, provides lending solutions and, through ET Money, serves the affluent and mass-affluent segment digitally.

360 One WAM: Financial Performance

Metrics FY25 FY26 YoY Growth Q1FY26 Q1FY27 YoY Growth Revenue (₹ crore) 2652.0 3144.0 18.6% 725.0 870.0 20.0% Net Profit (₹ crore) 1,015 1,225 20.7% 287 330.0 15.0% PAT Margin (%) 38.3% 39.0% +70 bps 39.6% 37.9% -166 bps Return on Equity- ROE (%) 20.7 13.6 -710 bps – – – Source: Company Presentation (100 bps = 1%)

The strategy is delivering healthy growth, but not like Anand Rathi Wealth. In FY26, revenue grew 18.6% YoY to ₹3,144 crore, while net profit increased 20.7% to ₹1,225 crore. The momentum continued into Q1 FY27, with revenue rising at a healthy pace. However, profit growth moderated as higher operating expenses, integration costs and investments in newer businesses weighed on margins and ROE, which fell to 13.6% from 20.7% in FY25.

Why the Market Rewards One More Than the Other

Anand Rathi Wealth trades at a significantly richer valuation than 360 One. It is also trading well above its own historical average, suggesting investors are willing to pay a premium for the consistency and predictability of its business model.

Valuations: P/E Multiple Trend

Company Price-to-Earnings 5 yr Median Price-to-Earnings Anand Rathi Wealth 74.1 55.3 360 One WAM 36.9 33.5 Source: Screener.in (30th July 2026)

360 One, on the other hand, is in an expansion phase. It has considerably widened its addressable market and created multiple revenue streams. However, it has also increased capital requirements, integration costs, and operating expenses, keeping ROE lower compared to Anand Rathi.

Can the Valuation Gap Narrow?

That remains the key question for investors. For Anand Rathi Wealth, the challenge is no longer about growing its advisory business; it is about sustaining its industry-leading economics as the company expands into mutual fund manufacturing. The launch of its AMC business will be closely watched.

Asset management is a long gestation business that requires significant investments in fund management, distribution and brand building before achieving scale. For instance, Bajaj Finserv has indicated that its AMC business is expected to achieve operational breakeven only after reaching ₹1 lakh-₹1.2 lakh crore in AUM. Whether Anand Rathi can scale its AMC while preserving its high ROE and capital-efficient business model will be a key area to watch.

For 360 One, the focus is on execution. The company has spent the last few years building a diversified financial platform through acquisitions and new business initiatives. The next phase is about extracting operating leverage from those investments.

Management expects integration costs to moderate and has guided for a 45-46% cost-to-income ratio, compared with around 51% currently. If recurring fee income continues to increase, the lending business remains well controlled, and the newer businesses begin contributing meaningfully to earnings, ROE could improve over the medium term, potentially narrowing the valuation gap with Anand Rathi.

India’s wealth-management industry is still in its early stages, and both companies are well placed to benefit. The bigger question is not who grows faster, but which business model proves more valuable over time. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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