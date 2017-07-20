New York Stock Exchange-listed Invesco, IIIT-H ink co-innovation pact

This will benefit students, educators, innovators, and startups exploring the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Predictive Analytics, IIIT-H said in a statement. (Reuters)

The New York Stock Exchange-listed Invesco Ltd has signed a co-innovation memorandum of understanding with International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT- H). This will benefit students, educators, innovators, and startups exploring the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Predictive Analytics, IIIT-H said in a statement. The goal of the partnership is to drive progress in AI, ML, and predictive analytics for asset management as well as to exchange ideas and gather insights on emerging technology from across different industries, it was stated. “We are pleased to continue investing in the Hyderabad community, and this partnership is a logical next step for us as we continue to grow our predictive analytics and machine learning programs at Invesco,” said Donie Lochan, Chief Technology Officer of Invesco.

Ramesh Loganathan, Head of Research, Outreach and Co-innovation, IIIT-H said, “With a key founding principle of IIIT-H being applied research, lately we have been exploring new models of industry to engage with research. And the Co-Innovation is gaining a lot of traction both amongst tech companies and also startups. Very happy to see a global major like Invesco signing up now.”