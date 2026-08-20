In January 2023, Shakti Pumps traded at approximately Rs 66. By January 2025, it had reached an all-time high of approximately Rs 1,277 — a 19x return in two years. Today, the stock trades around Rs 500.30, down 42.14 per cent over the past year and 60.8 per cent from its all-time high. The 52-week high of Rs 914.95 was hit on September 15, 2025. The 52-week low of Rs 457 was touched on March 30, 2026.

That price action contains two completely separate questions. What caused the 19x run? And what caused the 61 per cent fall from the peak? The answers are different — and conflating them produces the wrong conclusion about what the stock is worth today.

The PM-KUSUM Catalyst: How Unprecedented Operating Leverage Created a 19x Run

The business case from FY23 to FY25 was extraordinary by any measure.

Year Revenue (Rs crore) Operating Profit (Rs crore) OPM PAT (Rs crore) FY23 968 67 7% 24 FY24 1,371 225 16% 142 FY25 2,516 603 24% 408 FY26 2,698 422 16% 258 Source: Screener.in

Revenue grew from Rs 968 crore in FY23 to Rs 2,516 crore in FY25 — a 160 per cent increase in two years. More importantly, OPM expanded from 7 per cent to 24 per cent across the same period. PAT went from Rs 24 crore to Rs 408 crore — a 17x increase in profit in two years on a 2.6x increase in revenue. That is operating leverage of an unusual magnitude. The three-year profit CAGR of 120 per cent and EPS CAGR of 112 per cent remain exceptional, although both are heavily influenced by the sharp earnings expansion during FY24 and FY25.

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The driver behind this transformation was the PM-KUSUM scheme — India’s government programme to replace diesel and electric pumps used in agriculture with solar-powered alternatives. Shakti Pumps, as a leading solar pump manufacturer, was directly positioned as a primary beneficiary of that scheme. As orders flowed in at scale, revenue surged, fixed costs were absorbed over a dramatically larger base and margins expanded from single digits to 24 per cent. The market priced the continuation and expansion of that trajectory — which is how a Rs 66 stock reaches Rs 1,277.

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The 1,400 BPS Reality Check: Deconstructing the Margin Normalisation Phase

The quarterly data answers this precisely. The margin destruction is visible quarter by quarter.

Quarter Revenue (Rs crore) OPM PAT (Rs crore) Q1 FY25 568 24% 93 Q2 FY25 635 23% 101 Q3 FY25 649 24% 104 Q4 FY25 665 25% 110 Q1 FY26 622 23% 97 Q2 FY26 666 20% 91 Q3 FY26 551 11% 32 Q4 FY26 858 10% 38 Q1 FY27 859 10% 52 Source: Screener.in

From Q4 FY25 to Q3 FY26, OPM collapsed from 25 per cent to 11 per cent — a 1,400 basis point compression in three quarters. PAT fell from Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 32 crore in Q3 FY26, even as quarterly revenue remained at relatively elevated levels. The deterioration was therefore driven less by a collapse in the revenue base and more by the sharp compression in profitability.

This is not a business that deteriorated gradually. The margin collapse was sudden and sharp. Two things explain it. First, Q3 FY26 revenue itself fell — Rs 551 crore against Rs 649 crore in Q3 FY25 as scheme- related order momentum slowed. Fixed costs that were previously absorbed over rising volumes became a larger percentage of a smaller revenue base, compressing margins mechanically. Second, higher interest costs — Rs 18 crore in Q3 FY26 against Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY25 — and higher depreciation from capital investments further pressured profitability below the operating line. The valuation at Rs 1,277 implicitly assumed that the exceptional earnings and margin profile seen during FY25 could be sustained for considerably longer.

The Full-Year Picture Confirms the Transition

FY26 revenue grew 7.2 per cent over FY25. But PAT fell 36.8 per cent from Rs 408 crore to Rs 258 crore. Revenue grew. Profit fell. That is margin compression working in the wrong direction, and it reflects a business transitioning from a period of exceptionally high scheme-driven utilisation toward a normalisation phase where revenue is still growing but the extraordinary margin profile of the peak period is not sustaining at the same level.

What the Business Looks Like Today

The stock has corrected because the extraordinary PM-KUSUM-driven earnings cycle normalised. But the company is now entering a different phase of growth, with management building a broader integrated clean-energy platform rather than relying solely on the solar pump opportunity that drove the earlier earnings surge. The key question is whether this next phase can rebuild margins while sustaining growth.

Shakti Pumps enters FY27 with an order book of approximately Rs 1,000 crore as of July 22, 2026. Management said this can be comfortably executed over the next two quarters, while additional orders from the existing pipeline are expected to replenish the book. It also indicated that the company is working to maintain the strong execution run rate seen over the previous two quarters, although near-term execution can be affected by monsoon conditions. This provides reasonable near-term revenue visibility, but the larger question is whether fresh orders can continue to replace executed orders at a sufficient pace.

A ₹1,500 Crore Pivot: Expanding the Clean-Energy Platform Beyond FY27

The growth strategy is also becoming considerably broader. Beyond solar pumps, the company is expanding into solar rooftop, solar cells and modules, EV motors and controllers, VFDs, inverters and solar structures. Management’s stated ambition is to take the overall business to Rs 5,000 crore of revenue by FY29, with these newer businesses contributing alongside the core solar pump business. This makes the FY29 target important not simply as a growth forecast, but as an indication of how management expects the business mix to evolve beyond PM-KUSUM.

The scale of the planned investment reflects that ambition. Shakti Pumps plans approximately Rs 1,500–1,700 crore of capex through September 2027, with around Rs 800 crore expected to be spent in FY27 and the balance in the following year. The programme is intended to double core capacities while adding solar cell and module manufacturing capabilities. New capacities are expected to begin coming online from Q3 FY27, while the greenfield Pithampur expansion is targeted for commissioning by FY28. The company is therefore committing substantial capital ahead of the revenue it expects from the next growth cycle.

Vertical Integration vs Margin Decay: The Roadmap from 10% Back to 15% EBITDA

Vertical integration could also become important for margins. Management expects its own solar cells and modules to improve the economics of the integrated offering, with the rooftop business potentially targeting EBITDA margins of around 15 per cent once these components are incorporated. At the same time, management attributed the recent margin pressure to lower realisations and higher raw-material costs and expects some correction as raw-material conditions normalise. This is critical because the company’s biggest challenge is no longer simply generating revenue — it is rebuilding profitability after OPM fell sharply from the 20 per cent–25 per cent range seen through FY25 and early FY26 to around 10 per cent in the latest quarters.

Balance Sheet vs Cash Flow: Strong ROCE Meets Negative Free Cash Flow

The balance sheet provides some room to fund this transition. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stands at 23.6 per cent, while the three-year average is 36.8 per cent, although the latter was boosted by the exceptionally profitable FY25 period. Return on Equity (ROE) of 18 per cent and a three-year average of 27.1 per cent also indicate that the business has historically generated strong returns on equity. Debt to equity of 0.30x remains moderate, while reported cash equivalents of Rs 684 crore exceed debt of Rs 505 crore. Interest coverage at 5.70x provides an additional debt-servicing buffer as the company enters a heavy investment phase.

The weaker point is cash conversion. Free cash flow is negative Rs 53 crore, while operating cash flow of Rs 124 crore translates into CFO-to-EBITDA conversion of only 27.8 per cent. The Piotroski score of 2/9 also warrants caution. These indicators suggest that the expansion is occurring alongside working-capital requirements and significant investment, meaning reported revenue and profit growth will need to increasingly translate into cash generation as the new capacities scale.

The historical growth numbers remain impressive — three-year revenue CAGR of 40.7 per cent and profit CAGR of 120 per cent — but they are heavily influenced by the FY23-FY25 earnings acceleration. They therefore provide context rather than a reliable forecast for the next three years. The more important indicators from here will be order-book replenishment, capacity utilisation, the contribution from new businesses and, above all, whether OPM can recover from the current 10 per cent level as raw-material pressures ease and the company’s integrated manufacturing strategy begins to deliver.

Valuing the Transition: Does a 23.6% ROCE Justify the Current ₹500 Price Tag?

At Rs 500, the stock trades at 29.1x trailing earnings against an industry P/E of 43.3x — a meaningful discount to the sector. The 3-year median P/E is 28.8x, suggesting the current multiple is roughly in line with its own history despite the business being in a weaker margin phase than that history reflects. PEG ratio of 0.24 appears attractive relative to 3-year historical growth rates, but applying historical growth rates to a business whose primary growth driver has normalised requires caution.

Price to book of 3.62x against book value of Rs 138 is the more grounded reference point. A business with 18 per cent to 23 per cent ROE can sustain a 3x-plus price to book multiple — the question is whether those returns sustain as the margin profile normalises. If OPM stabilises at 10 per cent to 12 per cent rather than recovering toward 20 per cent to 24 per cent, the ROE trajectory shifts accordingly. Price to sales of 2.10x on TTM revenue of Rs 2,934 crore is modest for a company with this brand position and distribution infrastructure.

The Question the Current Price Poses

The stock that went from Rs 66 to Rs 1,277 in two years was correctly pricing the PM-KUSUM-driven operating leverage. The stock that has fallen from Rs 1,277 to Rs 500 is correctly pricing the normalisation of that margin profile. The question at Rs 500 is different from either of those — it is asking whether the business can rebuild its margin base through the next phase of growth, whether from scheme renewals, export expansion or diversification into industrial pumps.

Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 859 crore equal to Q4 FY26 — shows revenue has stabilised at elevated levels. OPM at 10 per cent shows margins have not yet recovered. The combination of elevated revenue but structurally lower margins has created a very different earnings profile from the one the market was valuing at the peak. PAT of Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY27 annualises to approximately Rs 200 crore — against FY25 PAT of Rs 408 crore.

The business that existed at the Rs 1,277 peak was extraordinary. The business at Rs 500 is solid — ROCE above 23 per cent, net cash positive, revenue near record levels — but it is not the same business as the peak multiple was pricing. Whether the gap between those two versions narrows, and how quickly, is what the next four to six quarters will determine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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