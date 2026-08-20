The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust manages the investment assets that fund the foundation’s charitable work. Its latest filing, tracked by portfolio-tracking site Dataroma, shows the Trust held 24 stocks in the second quarter of 2026, worth $34,424,792,000 in total.

Berkshire is still the anchor

The biggest holding by far is Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s company, which makes up 21.35 percent of the entire portfolio, worth $7,350,651,000. That is not new; Berkshire has long been the Trust’s major stock. What is new this quarter is that the Trust sold off a chunk of it, cutting the position by 13.83 percent. That is one of the bigger moves in the whole filing.

A few industrial giants do the heavy lifting

After Berkshire, the next few names are all old-economy, steady businesses. Caterpillar, the maker of construction and mining equipment, is the second-biggest holding at 19.65 percent, worth $6,765,964,000. Canadian National Railway comes next at 17.95 percent, worth $6,179,826,000, and the Trust owns a massive 51,826,786 shares in it. Waste Management, the garbage and recycling company, sits at 17.30 percent and $5,955,519,000, though the Trust trimmed this holding by 3.33 percent. Deere, the tractor and farm-equipment maker, adds another 6.56 percent, worth $2,256,552,000.

ALSO READ These 2 stocks are riding the AI boom where few investors are looking

Next set of major stocks

Once you get past the top five, the individual stakes get smaller, but they are still worth serious money. Ecolab, the cleaning and water-treatment company, holds 4.22 percent, worth $1,453,799,000. Walmart sits at 2.76 percent, worth $950,305,000. FedEx, the delivery company, holds 2.17 percent, worth $746,615,000, and Coca-Cola Femsa, a bottling business in Latin America, holds 1.92 percent, worth $660,314,000. Home Depot is a smaller position at 1.02 percent, worth $352,680,000, but it is a fresh one, the Trust only just bought in this quarter. Waste Connections, another trash and recycling company, holds 0.99 percent, worth $339,910,000, and Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns teams like the New York Knicks, holds 0.69 percent, worth $238,052,000.

Smaller stakes, still worth watching

Below this, the positions shrink further but are far from throwaway numbers. FedEx Freight, a trucking spin-off, is another brand-new buy this quarter, holding 0.52 percent, worth $180,019,000. Coupang, the South Korean online shopping company, holds 0.47 percent, worth $160,639,000. West Pharmaceutical Services, which makes packaging for medicines, holds 0.46 percent, worth $159,576,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the beer giant, holds 0.41 percent, worth $140,327,000, and PACCAR, the truck maker, holds 0.35 percent, worth $120,120,000. Schrodinger, a company that uses computing to help discover new drugs, rounds out this group at 0.33 percent, worth $113,452,000.

The last set of stocks

The last stretch of names on the list are small compared to the rest of the portfolio, however, the Trust is still keeping an eye on a wide mix of businesses. McDonald’s holds 0.26 percent, worth $90,527,000, and Danaher, a science and diagnostics company, holds 0.21 percent, worth $71,049,000. Kraft Heinz holds 0.17 percent, worth $58,403,000, and Hormel Foods, known for Spam and other packaged meats, holds 0.15 percent, worth $51,757,000. On Holding, the Swiss running-shoe brand, is a tiny stake at 0.05 percent, worth $17,710,000, and right at the bottom is Veralto, a water-testing and product-quality company, holding just 0.03 percent, worth $11,026,000.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.

