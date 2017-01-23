Dull response to BSE IPO with no institutional bids; issue subscribed 0.12% so far

BSE Ltd, owner of the Bombay Stock Exchange, is looking to raise Rs 1,243 crore at the top end of the price range for its promoters and existing shareholders.

The much-awaited Rs 1,243-crore BSE Ltd’s IPO has got a lukewarm response with the institutional investors showing no interest at all in buying into it so far, even after the company raised Rs 373 crore yesterday by selling 46.28 lakh shares to the anchor investors yesterday.

BSE IPO, which opened today and closes on January 25, got no bids from institutional investors till 3:40 pm. Even the retail investors’ participation remained lukewarm, with the issue receiving bids for only 0.21% of the shares reserved for that category. Overall issue subscription remained low at 0.12%.

BSE Ltd, the owner of the Bombay Stock Exchange, is looking to raise Rs 1,243 crore at the top end of its Rs 805-806 price range for its promoters and existing shareholders by selling a total of 1.54 crore shares. Asia’s oldest stock exchange owners’ IPO values the stock exchange at Rs 4,400 crore at the top end of the price range. The sale proceeds will go to the shareholders selling their stake, and not to the company.

While it had yesterday sold the entire 30% of the issue kept for anchor investors, the remaining 1.08 crore shares are on offer for the public, including institutional investors and retail buyers.

Most brokerages and analysts recommend subscribing to the issue, given its low pricing, stable earnings from corporate services, potential upside to exchange business in the country, and other such factors. However, The Financial Express had earlier today reported that retail investors must consider certain risks including current shareholders’ exiting the company, heavy dependence on equity trade outside the company’s control, smaller market share, valuation and other concerns.

Interestingly, BSE will be listed on the rival exchange NSE, due to SEBI’s regulations prohibiting exchanges from self-listing their stocks.

With 5,868 companies listed on the main board, it is the largest exchange by the number of listed companies. Currently, BSE has a 14% market share in the Equity cash segment. It is India’s largest and the world’s 10th largest exchange by market capitalisation, with $1.7 trillion in total market capitalisation of listed companies.

BSE earns revenues from transaction charges, depository charges, corporate fees, data selling and treasury income from clearing and settlement funds.