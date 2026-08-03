The Rs 1,800 crore Juniper Green Energy IPO has entered its third and final day of bidding, giving investors one last opportunity to apply before the issue closes.

The IPO performance is in focus on the final day. What does the latest subscription data show? Let’s take a look –

Subscription crosses fully subscribed mark on Day 3

By the afternoon of the final day, the Juniper Green Energy IPO had been subscribed 2.81 times overall.

In the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), the reserved portion was subscribed 8.90 times.

The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 0.38 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category stood at 0.36 times. The employee portion, meanwhile, was subscribed 2.88 times so far.

The IPO opened for subscription on July 30 and will close on August 3.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Grey market premium slips

The unofficial grey market has turned less optimistic over the last few days.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP has declined to around Rs 2, or nearly 1% over the upper price band of Rs 225 per share.

Based on the current premium, the estimated listing price works out to around Rs 227 per share.

However, investors should remember that the grey market is unofficial and unregulated.

Where will the Juniper Green Energy IPO proceeds be used?

Juniper Green Energy is raising Rs 1,800 crore entirely through a fresh issue of equity shares. Since there is no offer for sale, the proceeds will go directly to the company.

A significant portion of the funds, around Rs 683.24 crore, will be used to repay or prepay certain existing borrowings. Another Rs 728.69 crore will be invested in the company’s subsidiaries – Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Power Five to help them reduce their outstanding debt.

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, including business requirements and operational needs.

Juniper Green Energy: Business profile

Juniper Green Energy develops, builds and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects across India.

Its portfolio includes solar, wind, hybrid renewable energy and battery energy storage projects. The company also manages project development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations through an integrated business model.

When will allotment and listing take place?

The basis of allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on August 4.

Thereafter, the company’s shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 6.

How to check Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment status

– Via NSE

Investors can check their allotment status by visiting the NSE IPO bid verification page.

After opening the page, select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid Details’

Then, choose ‘JNPR’ from the list of available IPOs.

Enter the application number and Permanent Account Number (PAN), and then submit the details to view the status.

– Via BSE

Investors can also check the allotment status through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Open the BSE IPO allotment page, select ‘Equity’ under the issue type.

Choose ‘Juniper Green Energy’ from the list of issues.

Enter your application number or PAN, complete the verification code and click ‘Search’ to view the allotment details.

– Via KFin Technologies

Since KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, investors can also visit its IPO allotment portal.

After selecting ‘Juniper Green Energy’ from the IPO list, they can enter their PAN, Demat account number, or IPO application number.

Submit the details to check whether shares have been allotted.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details

The company has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 214-225 per share, with a face value of Rs 10. The minimum application size is 66 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 66 shares thereafter.

Ahead of the public issue, Juniper Green Energy raised Rs 539.4 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company. Domestic mutual funds accounted for the majority of the anchor allocation through multiple schemes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation to subscribe to the public issue. Subscription updates and Grey Market Premium (GMP) data are dynamic, with GMP reflecting unofficial, unregulated market indicators that should not be relied upon for trading decisions. Investments in initial public offerings carry inherent market risks, price volatility, and potential loss of capital. Readers are advised to carefully evaluate the official offer documents and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment choices. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.

