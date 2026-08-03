Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer an industry buzzword but has become an operational necessity across global enterprises.



To capitalize on this technological transformation, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI Mission with a multi-year outlay of Rs 103.7 billion (bn) in 2024.

In just two years, a solid foundation for the development of the AI ecosystem has been laid in the economy.

Driven by rising enterprise demand for automation, agentic workflows, and predictive analytics, private sector investments in AI and deep-tech are accelerating rapidly.

While large-cap IT services giants frequently capture market attention for their massive AI re-skilling drives, several mid-cap and specialized technology companies are carving out dominant positions in domain-specific AI solutions, cloud automation, and data analytics.

These smaller, agile players are integrating Generative AI into their core IP platforms, securing high-margin contracts, and building strong execution pipelines.



So, in this editorial, we will explore four artificial Intelligence stocks flying under the radar with strong growth catalysts, and robust delivery capabilities.

#1 Kellton Tech Solutions

The first stock is Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

With a current market capitalisation of over Rs 7,503 million (m), this enterprise digital transformation and software services provider has a presence across the globe, including the US, Europe, APAC, and Middle East markets.

The company specializes in delivering AI/ML, cloud engineering, data analytics, and modern enterprise software solutions and has a client base of more than 500 clients, including over 50 Fortune 500 companies.

During Q1FY27, Kellton launched Structi.ai, an enterprise AI context engine designed to convert unstructured data into actionable, contextual intelligence.

This context engine can operate across over fifty data formats and processes over 10 m data assets daily to facilitate automated knowledge discovery and decision support.

The company also had another major launch during the quarter, and it was Phoenix.AI. This is an agentic legacy modernization platform that transforms monolithic enterprise applications into scalable cloud-native microservices.

Driven by autonomous code intelligence, the platform accelerates system transformation by up to 80% while lowering modernization costs by up to 50%.

In addition to its proprietary AI launches, the company achieved Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Select Tier Partner status during the quarter, enhancing its positioning in cloud data infrastructure and AI analytics.

In terms of order wins, Q1FY27 was significant for Kellton as it secured some key enterprise projects, which include a multi-year workflow automation and cloud modernization engagement for a Fortune India 500 conglomerate.

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Another significant deal was from a major UAE enterprise group for designing a cloud-native enterprise operating platform. Kellton also won a deal for developing a unified enterprise workflow platform for a leading Middle East energy infrastructure company.

Coming to the financials, Kellton reported net sales of Rs 3,156 m in Q1FY27, up from Rs 2,955 m in Q1FY26. Digital Transformation services formed the majority of revenue at 83.9%, followed by Enterprise Solutions at 13.3%.

Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined marginally from Rs 227 m in Q1FY26 to Rs 223 m in Q1FY27. Net profit margins stood at 7.1%, down from 7.7% a year ago, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) remained at Rs 0.4 per share.

Taking a look at long-term performance, Kellton has achieved a 3-year compound sales growth of 9.2% and a 3-year compound profit growth of 4.2%.

Over the past three years, the company delivered an average Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.8% and an average Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 4.4%.

Data Source: BSE

#2 Saksoft Limited

The second stock on our list is Saksoft Ltd.

With a current market capitalisation of over Rs 22,460 m, this digital transformation partner caters to key verticals such as Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Logistics, Commerce, and other emerging industries across 16 different locations.

The company delivers custom digital engineering, QA & testing, cloud, infrastructure, and data analytics solutions to a global client base.

It’s expanding its AI footprint by deploying specialised domain accelerators and custom AI models. Saksoft is also witnessing client traction for AI-driven transformation programs, which is leading to strategic investments in AI capabilities, which in turn are helping in gaining a larger wallet share from existing enterprises.

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During FY26, Saksoft crossed a significant corporate milestone by exceeding Rs 10,000 m in annual operational revenues despite global macroeconomic uncertainties.

The number of high-value clients also surged during the fiscal, adding a new customer in the USD 0.5 m category in logistics and elevating an existing client to the US$ 1 m+ bracket within its commerce vertical.

On the financial front, net sales of the company stood at Rs 2,488 m in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 2,399 m in Q4FY25.

PAT for Q4FY26 came in at Rs 359 m, surging from Rs 300 m in Q4FY25. The net profit margin stood at 14.44%, up from 12.5% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Coming to the long-term financial performance, Saksoft has delivered a strong 3-year compound sales growth of 14.8% and a 3-year compound profit growth of 17.6%.

Over the past three years, the company maintained healthy returns with an average ROE of 18.1% and an average ROCE of 24.4%.

Data Source: BSE

#3 RateGain Travel Technologies

The third stock is RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.

The leading global travel and hospitality SaaS provider, commanding a market valuation of over Rs 109,223 m with over 13,400 clients spread across 100+ countries.

This company serves around 33 of the top 40 hotel chains and leading global airlines with its offerings such as AI-driven guest acquisition, pricing intelligence, and distribution solutions. The company’s operations span three main verticals: Data as a Service (DaaS), Distribution, and Marketing Technology (MarTech).

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During Q4FY26, the company launched Agentic ARI, an autonomous distribution engine that prioritizes and executes rate and availability updates based on real-time booking urgency.

Another successful launch was the RateIQ platform, which will help detect hidden revenue leakages across distribution channels, alongside RG Pay, a unified payment layer built for seamless payments processing.

On the deal front, MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Myanmar Airways selected RateGain’s AirGain platform for dynamic pricing agility.

Meanwhile, Red Roof expanded its partnership by adopting the company’s AI Concierge across its properties, and Expedia recognized RateGain as an Elite Connectivity Partner for the fourth consecutive year.

Coming to the financials, RateGain reported net sales of Rs 7,156 m in Q4FY26, registering a massive 174.5% YoY growth compared to Rs 2,607 m in Q4FY25, boosted by the integration of Sojern.

PAT for the quarter reached Rs 700 m, up 27.7% YoY from Rs 548 m in Q4FY25. However, net profit margins declined to 9.8% compared to 21.0% in Q4FY25, primarily due to deferred deal consideration and integration expenses.

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The company delivered a 3-year compound sales growth of 43.2% while its 3-year compound profit growth stood at 191.7%. Over the past three years, the company maintained an average ROE of 10.8% and an average ROCE of 13.3%.

Data Source: BSE

#4 Netweb Technologies India

Next up on our radar is Netweb Technologies India Ltd., an AI growth stock in India, which is a leading homegrown Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in high-end computing solutions (HCS).

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of over Rs 248,723 m.

The company helps in building the heavy-duty physical backbone required for complex AI compute, supercomputing, private cloud infrastructure, and enterprise data centers.

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As an official OEM partner with NVIDIA and AMD, Netweb designs and manufactures advanced GPU-accelerated AI systems right here in India, serving top-tier clients across sectors like defence, government agencies, research institutions, and large tech enterprises.

In Q1FY27, the AI Systems segment of the business was the key driver of the company’s growth, generating Rs 5,105.7 m of revenue, which was around 62% of total operational revenues, growing at 484.2% YoY.

During FY26, the company received an order for National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the IndiaAI Mission, which will be completed using NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture.

The order book of the company stood at Rs 25,069.35 m as of June 2026, providing revenue visibility for multiple quarters to come. This also includes an L1 bid of Rs 8,480.47 m.

On the financial front, Netweb delivered a stellar performance in Q1FY27, reporting net sales of Rs 8,197 m, logging a 172.1% YoY increase compared to Rs 3,012 m in Q1FY26.

PAT for Q1FY27 nearly tripled, surging 179.9% YoY to Rs 853 m from Rs 305 m in the same period last fiscal. Net profit margins expanded slightly to 10.4%, up from 10.1% a year ago, while diluted EPS jumped to Rs 15 per share from just Rs 5.4 a year ago.

Coming to the long-term financial performance, the 3-year compound sales growth of the company stood at 66.9% and a 3-year compound profit growth of 72.1%.

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Over the past three years, the company delivered an average ROE of 30.5% and an average ROCE of 40.9%.

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

AI is inevitable in today’s time and these specialised tech players which may not in the limelight today, are steadily capturing early AI market share.

With solid balance sheets, proprietary IP platforms, and deep domain expertise, these hidden AI gems are building the core infrastructure and application layers driving global digital transformation.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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