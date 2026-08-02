Manufacturing rewards companies that invest before demand becomes obvious. By the time customers start placing large orders, it is often too late to build new capacity.

That makes expansion an uncomfortable exercise. Debt rises before earnings, cash flows tighten and investors begin to worry just when management is preparing for the next phase of growth.

Pitti Engineering appears to be taking that bet.

Pitti Engineering 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

The company has announced a fresh Rs 290 crore greenfield investment even before completing its current expansion programme. The timing may appear aggressive. Revenue growth has moderated, borrowings remain elevated and management itself expects a soft start to FY27.

So why invest now? Because management believes the business it will be running five years from now will look very different from the one investors are valuing today.

This is no longer just a laminations company

Pitti Engineering manufactures electrical steel laminations used in motors and generators. That description, while correct, is becoming increasingly incomplete.

Over the last few years, the company has expanded beyond laminations into castings, machined components, fabricated structures and integrated motor assemblies. The business today serves customers across railways, power generation, industrial motors, mining, renewable energy and data centres, with traction motors and railway components accounting for the largest share of revenue.

Revenue Mix

End market Share of FY26 revenue Traction motors and railway components 33% Power generation 15% Industrial and commercial motors 13% Special purpose motors 7% Mining, oil and gas 6% Renewable energy 3% Data centres 3% Others 19% Source: Company Presentation

More importantly, the company is changing what it sells. Instead of supplying individual components that customers must process further, it is increasingly delivering higher-value products that require far less work before final assembly. That may sound like a small manufacturing change. It isn’t.

Every additional manufacturing process adds another layer of value. For customers, it means fewer suppliers, simpler procurement and shorter assembly times. For Pitti, it means earning more from engineering, machining and fabrication rather than simply processing steel.

In manufacturing, value addition often matters far more than volume growth. Management illustrated this well in its March earnings. Loose laminations typically realise around Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh per tonne. High value-added assemblies, on the other hand, fetch around Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 2.3 lakh per tonne even before considering additional machining work. The objective is therefore not merely to process more steel, but to earn more from every tonne processed.

The numbers suggest that transition has already begun. High value-added lamination assemblies grew 21.8% during FY26, while integrated stator frame and rotor shaft assemblies increased 31.9%. In comparison, traditional loose laminations and low value-added assemblies grew just 6.1%. The company’s future increasingly depends on products that require greater engineering capability rather than simply higher volumes.

Building capacity before it becomes necessary

Manufacturers invest when they believe tomorrow’s bottleneck is already visible. They invest because they believe the next bottleneck is already visible.

Pitti’s existing expansion programme of around Rs 150 crore is expected to increase sheet metal capacity from 90,000 metric tonnes to 1,08,000 metric tonnes by the end of H1FY27. Casting capacity will increase from 18,600 metric tonnes to 24,600 metric tonnes, while machining capacity has already been expanded to 7.2 lakh machine hours. Nearly Rs 100 crore has already been invested.

Capacity expansion roadmap

Business Current After Expansion Sheet metal capacity 90,000 MT 108,000 MT Casting capacity 18,600 MT 36,000 MT* Machining capacity 7.2 lakh hrs 10.8 lakh hrs *Includes the proposed greenfield project.

Source: Company Presentation

Even before these facilities begin contributing fully, the company has announced another expansion. The proposed Rs 290 crore greenfield project will increase casting capacity to 36,000 metric tonnes and machining capacity to 10.8 lakh machine hours by Q1FY30.

Management says the investment is backed by discussions with existing customers, including Caterpillar, Siemens Mobility, Voith, Progress Rail and Wabtec, as global manufacturers continue diversifying their supply chains. The new facility will serve demand from railways, mining equipment, industrial motors, power generation and data centres, where customers increasingly require more integrated engineering solutions.

The obvious question, however, is this: if the long-term opportunity is so compelling, why has growth slowed?

Revenue growth has slowed. But the story doesn’t end there.

Revenue from operations grew 12.2% in FY26 to Rs 1,912.8 crore, compared with growth of nearly 37% a year earlier. At first glance, the slowdown appears concerning.

Management believes this is temporary and not weakening demand. The March quarter was affected by a sharp increase in petroleum-based fuel costs, which raised foundry expenses, while geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted shipping routes. Around Rs 20 crore worth of export dispatches could not be shipped before the year ended even though production had already been completed. Those sales are expected to move into subsequent quarters instead of disappearing altogether.

The slowdown also needs to be viewed against a demanding base. FY25 was never going to be easy to beat. That year benefited from acquisitions, capacity additions and consolidation, creating an unusually high base. Sustaining growth of almost 40% for another year would have been difficult for almost any engineering company.

Management has also cautioned investors against expecting an immediate rebound. The first quarter of FY27 is likely to remain subdued before growth gradually improves as energy costs normalise and delayed exports are dispatched.

The guidance is notably conservative. Rather than promising an immediate recovery, management has acknowledged near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the longer term.

Margins tell a different story

If revenue growth disappointed, profitability did not. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased to Rs 326 crore in FY26 from Rs 272 crore a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 17% from 15.9%.

The improvement may appear modest. But improving margins despite higher energy costs, delayed exports and slower revenue growth suggests the company’s changing product mix is beginning to make a difference.

Instead of chasing volumes, Pitti is selling more products involving machining, fabrication and integrated assemblies. These require greater engineering capability, but they also command better realisations and support higher margins.

The balance sheet deserves attention

As of FY26, total borrowings stood at around Rs 698 crore, translating into a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7x. Debt has risen as the company expanded capacity, integrated acquisitions and invested in new facilities.

The balance sheet remains manageable, but sustained delays in demand or project ramp-up could keep borrowings elevated for longer than expected.

Source: Company Presentation

Management believes the situation should gradually improve. Working capital is expected to become more efficient as inventories stabilise around Rs 400 crore and customer payments normalise. The company also expects finance costs to remain under control given its average borrowing cost of around 7.5%.

Still, investors should watch debt closely. The latest greenfield project will require substantial capital over the next few years.

If demand unfolds broadly as management expects, the additional capacity should support higher cash generation. If demand disappoints, however, borrowings could remain elevated for longer than investors would like.

That makes debt one of the biggest variables in the investment case.

Returns remain below where investors would like them

The company’s transformation is still a work in progress, and its return ratios reflect that. Return on Equity stood at 12.5%, while Return on Capital Employed was 14.8% in FY26. They are respectable, but still below the levels investors typically expect from a capital-intensive manufacturing business.

Management expects the latest capacity additions to generate asset turns of around 1.2 times while operating at EBITDA margins of 25% to 28% for the new casting and machining business. If the new facilities ramp up as planned, higher utilisation should translate into stronger returns on capital over time.

Source: Company Presentation

For now, investors are being asked to look beyond the current numbers and judge the business on what it could become rather than what it is today. Whether that confidence is rewarded will depend on how quickly the new capacity begins generating returns.

Valuation: The market is waiting for proof

The market has rarely been willing to pay a premium for manufacturing companies based only on future promises. It wants evidence.

That perhaps explains why Pitti Engineering continues to trade at 30 times earnings. That is not cheap for a capital-intensive manufacturer, suggesting investors are already pricing in part of the company’s transformation.

The next two to three years will determine whether management’s strategy of investing ahead of demand creates a business with meaningfully higher earnings and returns, or merely a larger balance sheet.

What could go wrong?

The biggest risk lies in the timing. The company is investing heavily before the new capacity begins generating meaningful cash flows. If customer demand slows, project commissioning is delayed or capacity utilization takes longer than expected to improve, returns on these investments could disappoint.

Debt adds another layer of risk. If demand takes longer than expected to recover, borrowings could remain elevated while the new facilities ramp up. External factors could also weigh on performance. A slowdown in capital expenditure across railways, industrial motors, mining or power generation, prolonged geopolitical disruptions affecting global trade, or sharp increases in raw material and energy costs could affect both growth and margins.

None of these risks is unique to Pitti. The difference is that companies expanding aggressively have less room for disappointment than those simply maintaining existing capacity.

The bigger picture

Manufacturing companies often look most attractive after several years of strong earnings growth. Ironically, that is usually when much of the opportunity has already been recognised. The harder task is identifying businesses quietly laying the foundation for their next phase of growth, even if the financials have not yet fully reflected it.

Revenue growth has moderated and debt warrants monitoring as the company embarks on another round of capital expenditure. Yet the business is no longer the same one investors may remember from a few years ago. Its product mix is shifting towards higher value-added engineering solutions, its customer base includes global manufacturers, and its new capacity is focused on better-margin products.

If management delivers, today’s investment cycle may ultimately be remembered as the point at which Pitti moved beyond being just a laminations manufacturer.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.