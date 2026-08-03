The proposed Uttan-Virar Sea Link (UVSL) has moved a step closer to becoming a key transport corridor for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in-principle, or preliminary, approval to connect the project with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Khardi near Virar, according to MMRDA’s X post.

The approval strengthens plans to integrate the proposed Mumbai-Vadhavan Expressway Corridor (MVEC) with India’s expanding national expressway network, improving connectivity between Mumbai, its northern suburbs and the upcoming Vadhavan Port.

According to MMRDA, the integration will enable the MVEC, along with the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway and the JNPT-Vadhavan Port Link, to function as a 120-km fully access-controlled coastal transport corridor. The network is planned to provide uninterrupted connectivity from South Mumbai to Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Vadhavan Port, while seamlessly linking the region to the national expressway system.

A strategic link for Mumbai’s expanding transport network

The Maharashtra government has already approved the Uttan-Virar Sea Link project and its extension to Vadhavan Port, which is being developed as one of India’s major deep-sea ports. The latest approval from the Centre is expected to strengthen the corridor’s role in improving freight movement between the port, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the national highway network.

The project is also aligned with broader efforts to improve connectivity in the northern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where industrial activity, residential development and logistics infrastructure have expanded rapidly in recent years.

At the heart of the project is the proposed 55.12-km Uttan-Virar Sea Link, comprising a 24.35-km main sea bridge and 30.77 km of high-speed connector roads. Once completed, the main bridge is expected to become India’s longest sea bridge.

The six-lane corridor has been designed with emergency lanes, navigational spans and an integrated Intelligent Transport System (ITS) to improve traffic management, road safety and operational efficiency.

Beyond connectivity: Boosting trade, logistics and regional growth

The sea link is expected to serve as more than a commuter corridor. According to MMRDA, the project is aimed at improving passenger and freight movement while reducing travel time, easing congestion on existing road networks and lowering vehicular emissions.

Improved connectivity is also expected to support trade and logistics by providing faster access to Vadhavan Port, which is envisioned as one of India’s largest deep-sea ports. Better road connectivity could enhance cargo movement between the port, industrial clusters and the national expressway network.

MMRDA has also projected wider economic benefits from the project, including support for industrial development, tourism, housing and employment across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The integration of the sea link with major highway projects is expected to strengthen connectivity between Mumbai and emerging growth centres in Palghar and neighbouring districts.

Beyond reducing travel time, the project is expected to strengthen regional connectivity by linking Mumbai’s expanding northern suburbs with a major port and India’s wider expressway network, supporting freight movement and future economic growth.