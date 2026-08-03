Monday morning hasn’t been kind to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). Shares of the media giant crashed 12% in early trade. The key reason behind the sharp fall was a regulatory directive on the company and its top brass. Though the shareholders approved a massive warrant infusion proposal, the share price seems to be under pressure on the SEBI order.

The SEBI order

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the country’s stock market regulator, barred ZEEL from the securities market for two months.

Furthermore, the market watchdog also prohibited Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market for one year.

The action relates to the alleged unauthorised pledge of the company’s land in Hyderabad to secure loans taken by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

Zee Entertainment: What led to SEBI’s action?

SEBI’s investigation centred on a piece of land in Hyderabad – a 17,639.64 square metre plot at Jubilee Hills. According to the regulator, four Essel Group entities had borrowed money from Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) back in December 2016. When the lender later needed more security, Subhash Chandra allegedly handed over the original title deeds of ZEEL’s land in December 2018 to create a mortgage without getting the required sign-off from the Audit Committee, Board, or shareholders.

The deeds were eventually returned in June 2020, after IHFL received Rs 2.25 billion.

Along with the market ban, SEBI also slapped penalties totalling Rs 1.48 crore – Rs 30 lakh on ZEEL, Rs 60 lakh on Chandra, and Rs 58 lakh on Goenka.

JM Financial stays cautious despite promoter fundraise

JM Financial has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 107, implying around 7% downside from the current market price.

According to JM Financial, while the company has taken steps to improve its capital position, investors may continue to watch developments around the Sebi order before taking a long-term view.

Promoter warrant approval offers capital support

Even as regulatory concerns weighed on sentiment, Zee Entertainment also received shareholder approval for its promoter warrant issue during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to the brokerage report, shareholders approved the issuance of 249.5 million fully convertible warrants to promoter-group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments at Rs 126 per warrant. The transaction is expected to bring in around Rs 3,140 crore, with promoters paying 25% upfront and the remaining amount at the time of conversion.

The brokerage said, “The warrant issue, alongside a potential stake sale in Zee Music, reflects efforts to build up significant capital for sports, content, digital and other growth initiatives.”

It added that the promoter fund infusion could strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve promoter alignment over time.

Why is the SEBI order still a concern?

JM Financial believes regulatory uncertainty remains the bigger issue for investors.

According to the report, one area investors may closely track is whether the Sebi order could affect the implementation of the approved warrant issue.

What should investors watch now?

According to JM Financial, Zee Entertainment has been working on strengthening its balance sheet through promoter funding and may also explore monetising part of its music business. These initiatives could improve the company’s financial flexibility.

However, according to the brokerage report, the immediate focus remains on regulatory clarity. Until there is greater visibility on the impact of Sebi’s order and the company’s next course of action, uncertainty is likely to remain a key overhang for the stock.

Disclaimer: The regulatory developments and third-party brokerage views reported regarding Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are provided strictly for informational and news reporting purposes. This coverage does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Equity investments are subject to market risks, and readers should evaluate their risk tolerance and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.