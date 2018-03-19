Cryptocurrency exchange platform Koinex lists Reliance Capital and Tim Draper backed nCash token

In a recent announcement, Koinex, cryptocurrency exchange platform Koinex has listed the nCash Token, which aims to transform the retailing sector by increasing user engagement through brand loyalty programs. The token has been creating a debate on the internet with behemoths investing in the technology. Reliance Capital and American VC Tim Draper stand among its noteworthy investors who believe in the project.

Koinex is one of the first platforms to list the nCash token. Commenting on the launch of the coin, Aditya Naik, founder of Koinex said, “nCash aims to personalize the consumer experience for brands by enhancing the loyalty program in the retailing sector. This product has the vision and scalability to usher the overall retail segment into a new phase of growth, and no better market for Nucleus Vision to pilot their efficiency, other than the booming retail sector here.”

Talking on Reliance’s strategic investment in the coin, he added, “Needless to say that the project supported by Reliance and adopted by a array of global stature brands like Shopper Stop, Raymonds, Gini&Jony, Allen Solley, to name a few, adds credibility to the notion that this are the first steps to transformation for the retail segment through blockchain technology.”

Founded at Harvard University in 2014, nCash – Nucleus Vision is an IoT based identification system making shopping easier by using customer records to make accurate decisions. The technology does not require any WiFI or Bluetooth connection. The technology is being used by over 10 retail stores in India. nCash is a decentralized crypto token of Nucleus Vision which is used across various transactions by the company. A user can earn nCash by entering a Nucleus Vision enabled retail store and shopping there, receiving discounts in the form of tokens. These discounts and tokens are given when the user authorizes Nucleus vision to exchange customer data on the platform.

Nucleus Vision platform also has applications in smart cities, agriculture, transportation, health care, among others. The token has been listed on the platform at the time when the cryptocurrencies are facing a downtrend. Talking on the same Aditya Naik said, “We have a robust research team which validates the quality and calibre of credible token across the crypto-market and we choose the viable options for our exchange. Essentially this effort is independent of the market scenario, because know that the crypto-market is very volatile and it will surely improve in future, and we will continue to add quality tokens to our portfolio, irrespective.”