This Indian city has been featured in list of top 15 cities of the world, it is neither Mumbai nor Delhi; name will surprise you

An Indian city is making the country proud at the global level. It has been named among 2017’s top urban destinations. The Indian city got featured in the ‘The World’s Top 15 Cities’ list in a survey done by famous magazine Travel and Leisure. The name of the city will certainly take you by surprise. It’s neither Mumbai nor Delhi or any big city; it’s Udaipur in Rajasthan. According to magazine Travel and Leisure, Every year for the World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.” And this is the final result that they provided.

Scenic Udaipur is known for its beautiful lakes, palaces, temples, museum and other historical sites.

Here is the list of all the 15 cities:-

15. Barcelona, Spain

14. Udaipur, India

13. Siem Reap, Cambodia

12. Rome, Italy

11. Santa Fe, New Mexico

10. Luang Prabang, Laos

9. Ubud, Indonesia

8. Cape Town, South Africa

7. Hoi An, Vietnam

6. Oaxaca, Mexico

5. Florence, Italy

4. Kyoto, Japan

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand

2. Charleston, South Carolina

1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

According to T+L, “The World’s Best Cities list also speaks to our readers’ growing interest in Asia.”

Travel and Leisure magazine is known for its World’s Best Awards survey. People follow Travel + Leisure for travel inspiration and information on the best destinations and properties to visit around the world.