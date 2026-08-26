Western Railway has decided to regularise the Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli-Ahmedabad weekly special train in view of sustained passenger demand and to provide more travel options on the route.

The service, currently operating as Train Nos. 09419/09420 Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli-Ahmedabad Weekly Special, will run as a regular weekly service under Train Nos. 19419/19420.

Train No. 19419 Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli Weekly Express will begin its regular run from Ahmedabad at 9.20 am every Thursday from September 24. In the return direction, Train No. 19420 Tiruchchirappalli-Ahmedabad Weekly Express will depart Tiruchchirappalli at 5.45 am every Sunday from September 27.

Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli train timings, key stoppages



The Ahmedabad-bound service will cover major stations including Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam, Adoni, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

After Chengalpattu, the train will halt at Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithisvarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and Thanjavur before reaching Tiruchchirappalli.

From Ahmedabad, the train will depart at 9.20 am and arrive at Tiruchchirappalli at 3.35 am the following day. The return service will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 5.45 am and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 pm.

22-coach weekly Express to run from September 24



The regular service will have 22 coaches, including one AC Two Tier coach, three AC Three Tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Divyangjan-friendly cum luggage-cum-brake vans.

Key stops on the return journey include Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Renigunta, Cuddapah, Guntakal, Raichur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat and Vadodara.

Advance reservation for the regular service will open at 8 am on August 27 from the Southern Railway end.