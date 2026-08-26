The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved two major road connectivity projects aimed at strengthening the state’s expressway network and supporting industrial, business and tourism activity.

The Cabinet has cleared the ₹7,968.30-crore Jhansi Link Expressway project, while also approving a proposal to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar at an estimated cost of ₹10,761 crore. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per the news agency PTI reports.

Jhansi Link Expressway to improve access to Industrial hubs

The proposed Jhansi Link Expressway will improve connectivity to the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) area, the Defence Corridor and other key locations around Jhansi, PTI reported, citing the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ₹7,968.30-crore project is expected to provide faster and safer road access to these industrial and strategic hubs from different parts of the state and country.

Ganga Expressway to get Rs.10,761 Cr Haridwar Extension

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the extension of the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar, adding another link to the state’s access-controlled expressway network, PTI reported, citing the Uttar Pradesh government.

The existing 594-km Ganga Expressway connects Meerut with Prayagraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the access-controlled greenfield expressway at Hardoi on April 29.

As per the PTI reports, the proposed Haridwar extension will be developed as a six-lane greenfield expressway, with provision for future expansion to eight lanes. The project is estimated to cost ₹10,761 crore, with the entire expenditure to be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Following the Cabinet approval, the state will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and take other necessary steps to move the project forward.

Faster Bijnor–Haridwar connectivity

The extension is expected to improve connectivity between Bijnor and Haridwar. At present, road travel between the two areas primarily relies on NH-34, which connects Meerut, Bijnor and Haridwar.

The new expressway link is expected to provide a faster route for Bijnor while also strengthening its connection with Lucknow through the Ganga Expressway network.

The state government expects the project to support trade, investment and industrial activity across the connected regions.

ALSO READ Ceigall India bags Rs 705 crore highway order from Road Transport Ministry in Arunachal Pradesh

Expressway Link between two Kumbh cities

The Haridwar extension is also expected to boost tourism. Once developed, it could provide a faster, access-controlled road connection between Prayagraj and Haridwar, two major cities associated with the Kumbh and located along the Ganga.

The improved road link could make travel easier for pilgrims and tourists while supporting religious and spiritual tourism in Haridwar, Bijnor and other areas along the route.