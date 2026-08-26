Rail passengers travelling on several long-distance routes between late September and mid-October 2026 will need to check their schedules before heading to the station. Multiple trains will be cancelled, diverted, rescheduled or delayed during this period

The changes have been notified by North Central Railway due to yard remodelling work at Agasod Station, being carried out in connection with third-line works between Agasod-Bina and the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi section in Jhansi Division, according to an advisory shared by Southern Railway.

Among the major changes, KSR Bengaluru-Lal Kuan services will be fully cancelled on select dates, while the Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express will run on a diverted route. Two other trains will start four to five hours later than scheduled, while three services will face delays in their journeys.

Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Train service changes: Full list

Train No. Train Date(s) affected Change 15301 KSR Bengaluru–Lal Kuan Express Sep 29; Oct 6, 13 Fully cancelled 15302 Lal Kuan–KSR Bengaluru Express Sep 26; Oct 3, 10 Fully cancelled 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central–New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express Sep 26–Oct 14 Diverted via Bhopal–Maksi–Guna–Gwalior; skips Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi 12622 New Delhi–Dr MGR Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Superfast Express Oct 2–14 Diverted via Gwalior–Guna–Maksi–Bhopal; skips Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi 12643 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express Oct 13 Diverted via Itarsi–Jabalpur–Jhansi; skips Bhopal and Bina 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express Oct 14 Rescheduled by 4 hours; departs at 9:10 am instead of 5:10 am 12652 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Madurai Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Oct 15 Rescheduled by 5 hours; departs at 10:20 am instead of 5:20 am 12648 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Coimbatore Kongu Superfast Express Oct 14 Regulated/delayed by 1 hr 30 min in Jhansi Division 12511 Gorakhpur–Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Superfast Express Oct 15 Regulated/delayed by 1 hour in Jhansi Division 22403 Pondicherry–New Delhi Superfast Express Oct 14 Regulated/delayed by 1 hour in Bhopal Division

Bengaluru-Lal Kuan passengers face cancellations

Passengers on the KSR Bengaluru-Lal Kuan Express will be among the most affected as services in both directions have been cancelled on three dates each.

Train No. 15301, scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 7:15 am, will not operate on September 29 and October 6 and 13. Train No. 15302, usually departing Lal Kuan at 5:45 pm, has been cancelled on September 26 and October 3 and 10.

Chennai-Delhi passengers should check changed route

Passengers using the Tamil Nadu Superfast Express should take particular note of the skipped station.

Train No. 12621, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10 pm, will follow the Bhopal-Maksi-Guna-Gwalior route during the affected period. Train No. 12622, which leaves New Delhi at 9:05 pm, will take the reverse route. Both services will skip Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi while the diversions are in place.

On October 13, Train No. 12643 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express will also take a diverted route and skip Bhopal and Bina.

Up to five-hour delay at originating station

Passengers booked on two services should take note of revised departure timings.

The Andaman Express (16031) will leave Chennai Central four hours late on October 14, while the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranti Superfast Express (12652) will start five hours late on October 15.

Three other trains will be regulated during their journeys for periods ranging from one hour to 90 minutes, as mentioned in the table above.

Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys keeping the changes notified by North Central Railway.