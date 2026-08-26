Rail passengers travelling on several long-distance routes between late September and mid-October 2026 will need to check their schedules before heading to the station. Multiple trains will be cancelled, diverted, rescheduled or delayed during this period

The changes have been notified by North Central Railway due to yard remodelling work at Agasod Station, being carried out in connection with third-line works between Agasod-Bina and the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi section in Jhansi Division, according to an advisory shared by Southern Railway.

Among the major changes, KSR Bengaluru-Lal Kuan services will be fully cancelled on select dates, while the Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast Express will run on a diverted route. Two other trains will start four to five hours later than scheduled, while three services will face delays in their journeys.

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Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Train service changes: Full list

Train No.TrainDate(s) affectedChange
15301KSR Bengaluru–Lal Kuan ExpressSep 29; Oct 6, 13Fully cancelled
15302Lal Kuan–KSR Bengaluru ExpressSep 26; Oct 3, 10Fully cancelled
12621Dr MGR Chennai Central–New Delhi Tamil Nadu Superfast ExpressSep 26–Oct 14Diverted via Bhopal–Maksi–Guna–Gwalior; skips Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi
12622New Delhi–Dr MGR Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Superfast ExpressOct 2–14Diverted via Gwalior–Guna–Maksi–Bhopal; skips Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi
12643Thiruvananthapuram Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast ExpressOct 13Diverted via Itarsi–Jabalpur–Jhansi; skips Bhopal and Bina
16031Dr MGR Chennai Central–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman ExpressOct 14Rescheduled by 4 hours; departs at 9:10 am instead of 5:10 am
12652Hazrat Nizamuddin–Madurai Sampark Kranti Superfast ExpressOct 15Rescheduled by 5 hours; departs at 10:20 am instead of 5:20 am
12648Hazrat Nizamuddin–Coimbatore Kongu Superfast ExpressOct 14Regulated/delayed by 1 hr 30 min in Jhansi Division
12511Gorakhpur–Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Superfast ExpressOct 15Regulated/delayed by 1 hour in Jhansi Division
22403Pondicherry–New Delhi Superfast ExpressOct 14Regulated/delayed by 1 hour in Bhopal Division

Bengaluru-Lal Kuan passengers face cancellations

Passengers on the KSR Bengaluru-Lal Kuan Express will be among the most affected as services in both directions have been cancelled on three dates each.

Train No. 15301, scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 7:15 am, will not operate on September 29 and October 6 and 13. Train No. 15302, usually departing Lal Kuan at 5:45 pm, has been cancelled on September 26 and October 3 and 10.

Chennai-Delhi passengers should check changed route

Passengers using the Tamil Nadu Superfast Express should take particular note of the skipped station.

Train No. 12621, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10 pm, will follow the Bhopal-Maksi-Guna-Gwalior route during the affected period. Train No. 12622, which leaves New Delhi at 9:05 pm, will take the reverse route. Both services will skip Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi while the diversions are in place.

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On October 13, Train No. 12643 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express will also take a diverted route and skip Bhopal and Bina.

Up to five-hour delay at originating station

Passengers booked on two services should take note of revised departure timings.

The Andaman Express (16031) will leave Chennai Central four hours late on October 14, while the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranti Superfast Express (12652) will start five hours late on October 15.

Three other trains will be regulated during their journeys for periods ranging from one hour to 90 minutes, as mentioned in the table above.

Southern Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys keeping the changes notified by North Central Railway.