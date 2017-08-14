Taj recreates menu served on Independence night

The menu will showcase an authentic take on the classics served 70 years ago

As night fell on August 14, 1947, India stepped into a new independent age. At The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, guests were treated to a sumptuous (albeit rationed as per government regulations at the time) menu of three courses set to entertainment at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. This Independence Day, as India celebrates 70 years of freedom, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is curating a celebration of its own that pays homage to 70 years of India’s independence. Numerous meetings during the Indian freedom movement were held in the hallowed halls of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and the hotel was also home to many leaders like Sarojini Naidu who lived at the hotel for a few years. It was from the steps of the Taj Mahal Palace that Lord Louis Mountbatten, the first governor-general of independent India, bid India a final farewell.

To mark the milestone of 70 years of independent India, Taj’s master chefs will recreate the menu from the independence night celebrations of August 14, 1947 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai starting at a special price of Rs 1,947 plus taxes. The menu will showcase an authentic take on the classics served 70 years ago and will be available at some of Taj’s iconic city hotels: The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai; Taj Palace, New Delhi; Taj Coromandel, Chennai; Taj Bengal, Kolkata; Taj West End, Bangalore; Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad and St James Court, A Taj Hotel, London.

The entire facade of some of Taj’s flagship hotels will be illuminated in the Indian tricolour as a symbol of the company’s national pride. Chinmai Sharma, chief revenue officer, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “Taj has been a proud partner in India’s journey for independence. In 1903, our founder Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Palace hotel as a tribute to India in its journey towards economic and industrial independence. Taj is proud to be a part of 70 years of India’s independence celebration.”

Taj hotels will also offer all serving and retired Indian Armed Forces personnel a discount of 70 per cent on the Best Available Rate across all Taj hotels in India. This special offer will be available to book for the whole day on August 15 (bookings will be open from midnight of August 14 till the midnight of August 15). Travel dates will be valid from August 15 until October 31, 2017.