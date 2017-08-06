Perseid Meteor Shower 2017: Know what it is; when, where and how to see it – All you need to know

The night before and the night after the peak shower is expected to have good rates.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2017: In a delight for space lovers, the Perseid Meteor Shower may fall in a few days at a rate of 80 meteors per hour, space.com reports. The report says that shower’s actual peak will be recorded around 1 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 12. The night before and the night after the peak shower is expected to have good rates. However, this year the Perseid will be a little more difficult to see due to the presence of a three-quarters full moon. “Rates will be about half what they would be normally, because of the bright moonlight,” Bill Cooke, NASA Scientist, told Space.com. “Instead of 80 to 100, [there will be] 40 to 50 per hour. And that’s just because the moon’s going to wash out the fainter ones,” he added. However, he says that the Perseids are rich in fireballs, which is a good news.

What is Perseid Meteor Shower 2017?

As per space.com, Comet Swift-Tuttle, having a nucleus of about 16 miles (26 kilometres) wide, is the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth. The Comet last passed nearby Earth during its orbit around the sun in 1992. It will next pass by the Earth in 2026. In the meantime, Earth will pass through the dust and debris it leaves behind every year, creating the annual Perseid meteor shower. When the term “meteor shower” is used, it actually refers to the pieces of comet debris heat up as they enter the atmosphere and burn up in a bright burst of light. When the debris is in space, they are called “meteoroids,” but when they reach Earth’s atmosphere, they’re designated as “meteors.”

When to see Perseid Meteor Shower 2017?

Perseid Meteor Shower 2017 will occur on August 12. Most of the action will be seen on that day only. Space.com reports that Moon will be three-quarters full during the peak and will rise late in the evening (around roughly 11 p.m.). The late rise of Moon may cause some interference from its light and may make it more difficult to see meteors. The site will be best available in the Northern Hemisphere and down to the mid-southern latitudes.

How to see Perseid Meteor Shower 2017?

A skywatcher is advised to go to a dark area and sit outside for a few hours. It may take around 30 minutes for the eyes to adjust to the dark. A rate of 150 meteors per hour means a sight of at least two to three meteors per minute.