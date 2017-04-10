How to track your receipts: From Google Drive to Expensify, here are 4 expense management apps to know

Rashi Varshney picks some apps (available on Android and iOS platform) which can turn your mobile device into a personal account manager.

Keeping track of receipts and expense reports can be a tedious exercise. However, there are a few apps available which can make maintenance and submission of these little sheets easier and digital. Rashi Varshney picks some apps (available on Android and iOS platform) which can turn your mobile device into a personal account manager.

Smart Receipts

Smart Receipts turns your smartphone into a receipt scanner, mileage tracker, and expense report generator. Available on Android and iOS platform, it allows you to select from over 20 different default data types (including dates, price, tax, receipt categories, comments, payment methods) to help generate the expense report. It lets you create customisable PDF, CSV, and ZIP files. The app tracks distance travelled for mileage reimbursement. It has automatic backup support via Google Drive, in case you lose your device. Smart Receipts is an open source, which means the expense data stored on the app is not sold to third-party advertisers.

Google Drive

Most people who access the Internet have an Gmail account. Every Gmail account holder gets 5 GB of free storage in Google Drive. The Google Drive’s mobile app for Android as well as iOS allows you to scan documents and your receipts, which you can keep in folders. Open Drive app, tap the add new tab, select scan/camera, and you are done. The scans are automatically cropped to remove backgrounds.

Zoho Expense Reporting

Zoho Expense automates business and travel expense management. It records receipts for you, as well as lets you prepare expense reports and get them approved via app itself. With in-built GPS tracker and maps, Zoho Expense records mileage expenses for your everyday trips. The app also automatically creates expenses from the receipts you upload. Powered with analytics, users can get a quick view of business expenditure anytime. One can link credit card to the app to import daily card transactions. With all these data, users can batch expenses together to create an expense report to submit to their manager via email. You can also print your expense reports using Google cloud print. On Android, the app has clocked installs around 50,000..

Expensify

One of the top rated apps, Expensify boasts of four million users worldwide. The app streamlines business travel and tax compliance with expense reports generated in the app. This free app enables you to keep track of business expenses, mileage and lets you set billable time. The app syncs your credit cards to record your expenses, and you can also use this app to scan receipts and create an expense report. The mobile app provides automated processing by importing expenses and receipts directly from credit cards or mobile phone scan, to submit expense reports via email. One of the interesting features in the app is global currency compatibility. In its paid model, companies can also approve expense reports via mobile app itself. The app on Google Play store has 10-15 lakh installs.