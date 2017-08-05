To fight against cancer, IIT-Delhi all-women team develops new drug delivery platform

The researchers claim that the drug will help in dealing with the secondary-infections related to cancer and will also improve the chances of recovery.(Reuters)

Cancer is one such fatal disease the cure to which is still an ongoing process. Scientists and researchers from a long time have been struggling to develop a medicine which can gift a cancer patient the boon of normal life. Taking a step towards this process a group of women researchers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed a new drug delivery platform. The researchers claim that the drug will help in dealing with the secondary-infections related to cancer and will also improve the chances of recovery. The team used nanoparticles which they say will be more effective in dealing with the bacterial infections.

The all women researchers team consists of two faculty members, Neetu Singh from the Centre for Biomedical Engineering and Shalini Gupta from the Department of Chemical Engineering — and their students Smita Patil and Rohini Singh, Indian Express reported.

According to the Institute statement, “The nanotechnology-based delivery system would be specifically useful for cancer patients because if the bacterial infection in cancer remains untreated, it can infect the host even after the cancer cells are killed by chemotherapy.”

One of the Faculty member Shalini Gupta said that they have been working on developing the platform since last year and their main focus has been to research on the bacteria which slips into the cancer cells. ” If you load antibiotic drugs on the nanoparticle, it makes its way through the bacteria even more…. In the next study, we want to do dual drug delivery so that we can kill bacterial infection as well as the cancer cells,” said Gupta.