Happy Bhai Dooj 2017 Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status & Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers

This Bhai Dooj you can wish your beloved brothers with messages heaped with love and care. (Source: Flickr)

Bhai Dooj 2017: Yet another occasion to rejoice in the 5-day long Diwali festival is Bhai Dooj. A very popular festival among Hindus, it celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. It is celebrated on the second day after the new moon or Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik (falling mostly between months of October and November). Sisters express love and care for their brothers and pray for their wellbeing. They follow a tika ceremony and aarti for their brothers and then treat them with delicacies. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts.

The history of Bhai Dooj goes something like this in popular folklore. It is believed that Yamraj, the God of Death, visited his sister Yami on the second day (dwithiya) after the new moon. Yamraj was welcomed with a tika ceremony followed by an aarti and a sumptuous meal. In return for the wonderful gesture, Yamraj gave a unique gift to Yami in the form of a boon that whoever visits their sisters on the dwithiya of Sukla Paksha in the Kartik month, should not fear death. Another belief according to the Hindu Mythology is that Lord Krishna was given a grand reception by his sister Subhadra after he killed Narakasur, one of the asura kings. He was given a rousing welcome by his sister who followed it with aarti and tika ceremony. This is believed to be the history behind this festival. Bhai Dooj is widely celebrated in India and Nepal. It is known by various names such as Bhau Beej (in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka), Bhai Tika (in Nepal), Bhathru Dwithiya, Bhau-deej, Bhai Phota (in Bengal), and Ningol Chakuba (in Manipur).

So, this Bhai Dooj you can wish your loved ones with messages heaped with love and to sweeten the celebration, don’t forget to take a box of sweets. Here are the WhatsApp, Facebook messages and images that you can send to your beloved brothers:

*To the outside world we all grow old,

but we know each other as we always were.

We know each other’s heart.

We live outside the touch of time.

Happy Bhai Dooj.

*Holi is colorful,

Deewali is lightful and brightful,

Bhai Dooj has made our relationship POWERFUL.

Wishing you a happy bhai dooj…

And you can brighten your brother’s mood with these lovely Bhai Dooj quotes telling him how special he is for you.

*You were always my best friend,

looking out for me, making sure

the path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj.

* Bhaiyaa, you are someone

I admire and look up to,

with lots and lots of love wishing you

Happy Bhai Dooj.

(with inputs from wishmediwali.com)