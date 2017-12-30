Syndicate Bank announces diploma course in banking, finance; hurry up only 500 seats on offer, here is how to apply

Candidates who are aspiring to a become a banker have some reasons to cheer as Syndicate Bank announced a one year Post Graduate Diploma programme in Banking and Finance course.

Candidates who are aspiring to a become a banker have some reasons to cheer as Syndicate Bank announced a one year Post Graduate Diploma programme in Banking and Finance course. The diploma course will be offered at Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore. “On successful completion of the course within the stipulated time period, the candidates would be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I, ” as per the notification.

Syndicate bank recruitment diploma course: Here are some of the important dates:-

Start date for Online Registration 02.01.2018

Online Payment of Application Fees 02.01.2018 to 17.01.2018

Last date for Online Registration 17.01.2018

Download of Call letter for Examination After 05.02.201

According to the bank, the course has an intake capacity of 500 students in the year 2018. The selected students will be inducted to Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd, Bangalore (MaGE) and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd.(NEIPL), Greater Noida/ Mangaluru through this current selection exercise for 2018-19. The intake of students in each batch will be decided by the Bank, as per requirement.

Eligibility criteria:-

Qualification (As on 01.10.2017) – Degree (Graduation) with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognized University OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 30.09.2017. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 30.09.2017 has to be submitted at the time of interview.

The date of passing the eligibility examination will be the date appearing on the mark sheet or provisional certificate issued by University / Institute. In case the result of a particular examination is posted on the website of the University / Institute and the web-based certificate is issued then proper document/certificate in original issued and signed by the appropriate authority of the University / Institute indicating the date of passing properly mentioned thereon will be reckoned for verification and further process.

Here is how to apply:-

Candidates to go to the Bank’s website syndicatebank.in and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then in CAREER page under “PGDBF PROGRAMME 2018-19” section, click on “APPLY ONLINE.”