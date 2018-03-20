SSC CGL 2017 exam date for Tier III postponed, notification to be delayed; check details

SSC CGL 2017 The re-examination for the SSC CGL tier II paper that took place on February 21 was conducted later on March 9.

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has decided to postpone the tier III paper amidst the ongoing controversy around the SSC CGL tier II paper leak. While the official notification on the same is yet to be released, the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier III examination descriptive paper which was supposed to take place on March 31, will now take place on a later date. The date for the same will be announced by the commission soon. The re-examination for the SSC CGL tier II paper that took place on February 21 was conducted later on March 9. Students who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier II Exam Paper I which was Quantitative Ability had to appear for this exam again.

The leak of the paper on February 21 has sparked protests from examinees since February 27, seeking an investigation into the matter. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination is conducted every year to fill clerical posts in government offices. It is an online test that takes place across various centres in the country.

More about SSC CGL-

Established in the year 1975, the Staff Selection Commission is a Government of India organisation that conducts various all India leve examinations to recruit staff in the various departments and ministries of the country.