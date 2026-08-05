The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA Intermediate and Final June 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official website of ICMAI, icmai.in.

Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the result analysis of Intermediate and Final examinations held under Syllabus 2022. The institute announced the results of the June 2026 exams and said 7,885 candidates qualified for the Intermediate course while 4,220 candidates qualified for the Final course.

ICMAI has also released provisional rank lists for both the examinations. Raunak Jain got Rank 1 in Intermediate and Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli topped the Final examination.

How to check ICMAI CMA June Result 2026?

Candidates can check their CMA Intermediate and Final Results by following the steps given below:

Refer to the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

1. Click on the examination/results segment.

2. Click on the respective CMA Intermediate or Final June 2026 result link.

3. Enter the required details including the registration number.

4. Press “Submit” and see the result.

5. Download result and save a copy for later use.

CMA Results 2026 Topper’s List, Pass Percentage

ICMAI has published the provisional rank list for the Intermediate Syllabus 2022. The top rank holders are:

Rank 1. Raunak Jain – Surat

Rank 2. Mohit Das – Vishakhapatnam

Rank 3. Kantala Prashanth Reddy – Hyderabad

Rank 4: Harsh Sunit Jain – Surat

Rank 4. Tarak Sai Ram P— Guntur

5. Purvansh Baldi – Surat

The provisional rank list for CMA Final Syllabus 2022 is given below:

Rank 1: Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattupalli, Guntur

Rank 2: Rahul Kailas Bhoir – Navi Mumbai

Rank 3: Vannemreddy Hemanth, Guntur

Rank 4: Gurkirat Singh Bhangu – Bhilai

Rank 5: Chorawala Prathamkumar Nileshkumar – Surat

For CMA Intermediate, 28,471 candidates appeared for Group I and 6,813 passed. The pass percentage was 23.93%. In Group II, out of 17,488 appeared, 5,358 cleared. Pass percentage was 30.64%.

According to the details released on the official website, a total of 10,897 candidates appeared for both Intermediate groups. Of these, 1,397 (12.82%) cleared either of the groups and 2,144 (19.68%) cleared both groups. In total, 7,885 candidates finished the Intermediate course.

For CMA Final, 10474 candidates appeared for Group III and 3165 candidates passed with pass percentage of 30.22%. In Group IV, 5,393 candidates took the test and 2,384 passed, 44.21% pass rate.

Of the total 4,337 candidates who took up the two Final groups, 702 (16.19%) were successful in one group and 1,430 (32.97%) were successful in both groups.

As per ICMAI, 4,220 candidates passed the CMA Final course successfully after the announcement of the June 2026 results.