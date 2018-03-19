RRB recruitment 2018: Now, 9500 new posts for youth in Railway Protection Force; check 7th pay commission benefits, other Group C & D jobs

RRB recruitment 2018: Piyush Goyal said that out of these 9500 jobs, 50% seats will be kept for women candidates.

RRB recruitment 2018: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has announced the initiation of fresh recruitment for 9500 jobs for the Railway Protection Force at indianrailways.gov.in. Announcing the fresh RPF recruitment at an event in Lucknow on March 18, Goyal said that out of these 9500 jobs, 50% seats will be kept for women candidates. Piyush Goyal was speaking at a Railway Programme, in Lucknow along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Yesterday. Goyal further said that the recruitment process for 90,000 group C and D jobs is currently underway. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released two separate notifications for the recruitment of 62,907 Group D Posts along with 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts earlier this year.

While these two applications went live on February 10, the last dates for applying to these posts is March 31, 2018. Mentioned below are the details about the posts on offer-

Ministry of Railways tweet-

RRB recruitment 2018: 62,907 Group D Posts

Pay scale:

Rs. 18000; Level – 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix + Allowances

How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of railway recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Select the RRB Zone

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online for RRB”

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Step 6: Submit the online form and pay the application fee

Step 7: Take printout of application form for future use

RRB recruitment 2018: 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts

Important Dates:

Recruitment process starts- February 3, 2018

Last day for filing application- March 31, 2018 till 23.559 hrs

First stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled during April and May, 2018

Dates for other stages of recruitment process shall be intimated through RRB’s website

Pay scale:

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of railway recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Read all the Information and Instructions thoroughly before starting the filling up of the application by clicking the Link CEN01/2018 on the official websites of RRBs.

Step 3: Scanned documents JPEGformat to be kept ready before filling the application

Step 4: Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions

Step 5: Enter your name, Date of Birth and Father’s name along with other details

Step 6: On submitting the registration form, the registration number and password shall be displayed to the candidate