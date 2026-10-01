Bajaj Auto reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total vehicle sales at 5,38,443 units in September 2026, compared with 5,10,504 units in the same month last year. However, the automaker saw a sharp 12% YoY decline in domestic two-wheeler sales to 2,39,771 units from 2,73,188 units in September 2025.

With the September numbers, Bajaj Auto’s total sales rose to 29,87,135 units in the first six months of FY27 (April-September), compared with 24,05,357 units in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of Bajaj Auto fell nearly 7% in the intraday trading session following the sales announcement.

Two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Auto sold 4,51,494 two-wheelers in September, up 5% from 4,30,853 units a year ago.

However, exports of two-wheelers rose 34% to 2,11,723 units from 1,57,665 units during the same period.

Commercial vehicle sales

Commercial vehicle sales increased 9% year-on-year to 86,949 units in September from 79,651 units a year ago.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 5% to 54,685 units, compared with 52,064 units in September 2025. Exports grew 17% to 32,264 units from 27,587 units.

Domestic sales decline, exports grow

Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles fell 9% YoY to 2,94,456 units in September, compared with 3,25,252 units a year earlier.

In contrast, total exports jumped 32% to 2,43,987 units from 1,85,252 units in September 2025.

April-September sales

For the April-September period of FY27, Two-wheeler sales during the six-month period increased 24% to 25,06,513 units from 20,17,778 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 6% to 11,93,963 units, while exports surged 47% to 13,12,550 units.

Commercial vehicle sales also increased 24% to 4,80,622 units from 3,87,579 units in the year-ago period. Domestic commercial vehicle sales grew 13% to 2,82,471 units, while exports climbed 44% to 1,98,151 units.

Overall domestic sales during April-September increased 7% to 14,76,434 units, while exports jumped 47% to 15,10,701 units.