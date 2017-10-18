NTCL recruitment 2017: 40 vacancies announced for the post of Clerical Staff, Security Supervisor; last date to apply 30th October

NTCL recruitment 2017: The National Textile Corporation Limited (NTCL) Western Region, Mumbai has announced 40 vacancies for recruitment of Clerical Staff and Security Supervisor at ntcltd.org. (Website)

NTCL recruitment 2017: The National Textile Corporation Limited (NTCL) Western Region, Mumbai has announced 40 vacancies for recruitment of Clerical Staff and Security Supervisor at ntcltd.org. Candidates who are interested can apply by visiting the official website. The Clerical Staff will be appointed to carry out the clerical nature of work in discipline of Finance, Marketing etc. with full knowledge of computer. The last date to apply is 30th October 2017. Candidates can download the application form from the official website. Candidates should fill up the form and send it to National Textile Corporation Ltd (A Government of India Undertaking) Western Region Office NTC House, 15 N M Marg Ballard Estate- 400 001 by postal services.

Here are the details of the NTCL recruitment 2017:

1. Clerical Staff– 26 posts

Education qualification: Graduate in any stream from the recognized University / Institutions with computer related course ( Not less than 6 months)

Pay scale: (Scale : 4200- 35-4725-45- 4625)

2. Security Supervisors – 14 posts

Education qualification: Graduate in any stream from the recognized University/Institutions.

Pay scale: Rs.11600 – 26000 (S-1))

Age:

1. Clerical Staff: Maximum 28 years and relaxation of 5 years to SC / ST candidates and 3 years to OBC candidates.

2. Security Supervisors: Maximum 35 years and relaxation of 5 years to SC/ST candidates and 3 years to OBC candidates.

Selection procedure:

The appointments will be made after screening the applications which will be followed by a competitive examination / written examination. The final selection of the candidates will be made after conducting a Personal interview for those who clear the written examination.

Here is the first page of the application form

Here are the general conditions of the vacant positions:

1. Appointment to the posts will be on regular basis. Initially selected candidates will be engaged for a period of 6 months training in the regular pay scale. The training period will be subject to extension, in the event of not attaining desired performance level. On successful completion of training period, they may be placed in the regular pay scale on probation for a period of one year.

2. Selected candidates in the category of Security Supervisors during the period of his / her employment will be required to serve at any location / office of NTC situated across India.

3. Management reserves the right to consider or not to consider any/all of the candidates who have responded against this advertisement.

4. Management will not be responsible for delayed receipt / non-receipt of applications.