Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: DRDO announces vacancies for Junior Research Fellow, apply now

The DRDO will conduct walk-in-interview at SASE RDC, Him Parisar, Plot no 1, Sector 37 A, Chandigarh. (Website)

DRDO Recruitment 2017: Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, under the Ministry of Defence, has announced various vacancies. According to the notification, the DRDO will conduct walk-in-interview at SASE RDC, Him Parisar, Plot no 1, Sector 37 A, Chandigarh. A total of 10 vacancies have been announced under various discipline like atmospheric science, Geomatics, and Geophysics etc. Candidate must note that they need to type a written application with complete bio-data. The application must be addressed to Director, Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), Research and Development Center (RDC), Him Parisar, Sector 37 A, Chandigarh (UT). At the right top of the application, an Indian Postal stamp amounting to Rs 10 must be affixed with recent passport size photo.

Age: The maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years as on 31-10-2017. However, age relaxation is applicable upto 05 years for SC/ ST, 03 years for OBC candidates.

Stripend: Rs 25000 plus HRA as per central government rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Post Graduate Science degree in first division, NET/GATE in the field of remote sensing/ GIS. First Class in BE/ B. Tech in Mechanical, EEE, ECE, CSE with valid GATE Score or ME/ M.Tech in Mechanical, with NET/GATE.

Here is the official notification

In the official notification, the DRDO has said that it will conduct the interview on 14th and 15th November. It said that the application will be accepted till 1000 hrs on the day of interview. Candidates must note that they will have to produce the original certificates at the time of the interview. Other details relating to the vacancies can be found in davp.nic under Advt.key 10301/11/0264/1718.