First time ever! Apple is coming for campus placement in India, here is the college tech giant has selected

It’s nothing less than a big feather in the cap of the college. (Photo from college website)

It’s nothing less than a big feather in the cap of the college where tech giant Apple is coming for campus placement. Noteworthy, this is the first time ever when Apple will be scouting any Indian college to hire techies. And, the college where Apple will be conducting its campus placement is – IIIT Hyderabad! Apple Inc, for the first time, has decided to come to an Indian engineering college with job offers through campus placement. Now, students at the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) are extremely elated in the wake of Apple’s campus placement drive, as per a report in TOI.

Reportedly, nearly 350 techies (BTech, BE, MTech and MSc research students) of IIIT Hyderabad have already registered for the placement drive.

IIIT-H is an autonomous university. It was founded in 1998. It was set up as a not-for-profit public private partnership (N-PPP) and is the first IIIT to be set up under this model in India. IIIT-H was set up as a research university focused on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains.

In Placement 2010, IIIT-H has recorded in India the highest average compensation of Rs 9 lac for the undergraduate students, according to IIIT-H website.

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that he is very bullish and optimistic about India, a market where the company is bringing all of its energies to expand footprint. “We are investing in India…we’ve already launched an app accelerator center. That’s on top of working with the channel and looking at expanding our go-to-market in general,” Cook had said.